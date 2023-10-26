Chief Executive Commissions Independent Review Of Wastewater Issues

Masterton District Council Chief Executive, Kym Fell has confirmed his intention to seek independent engineering advice on the wastewater issues faced some Cockburn Street and Colombo Road properties.

Some residents in these areas have faced ongoing issues with wastewater overflowing into their properties during periods of extremely heavy rainfall, something the Chief Executive is committed to addressing.

“Our water team has come up with a workable solution to the issues properties are facing, and I am confident that the work undertaken so far will provide a suitable medium-term solution,” Fell said.

“However, I want to seek some independent advice to confirm our approach and check if there is more we could do to ensure that we are mitigating issues in the medium term while we continue our long-term programme of wastewater renewals.

“I have approached an independent engineering firm to confirm our approach, and where future investment should be concentrated to achieve a long-term solution to strengthening our wastewater network and addressing groundwater infiltrating the network during periods of heavy rain.

“I am keen to put to bed this issue for the community.”

To date, Masterton District Council has installed medium-term solutions in 17 properties in the Cockburn Street and Colombo Road area, with discussions underway with neighbouring properties to address any issues they may have faced.

Solutions installed include non-return valves and holding tanks for household wastewater.

© Scoop Media

