Kensington Fire Update #1

Firefighters continue to work at the scene of this morning’s house fire in Kensington, Dunedin.

Incident Controller Pete Douglas said crews with breathing apparatus were working systematically through the interior of the house where the fire was first reported, and also a neighbouring property, to make sure the fire is fully extinguished.

There is no confirmation as yet whether anyone was in the property where the fire was first reported. Fire investigators are at the scene.

Pete Douglas said the initial house was well ablaze when the first crews arrived and the fire had spread to two neighbouring properties. One of these has only minor exterior damage but the other has been extensively damaged outside with some lesser damage inside.

The occupants of the neighbouring houses were all evacuated safely.

Firefighters including volunteers from Ravensbourne had made an outstanding effort to stop the fire spreading further, Pete Douglas said.

Five fire trucks and the command unit are at the scene and Douglas said he expected firefighters would still be at the scene for several hours. Cordons remain in place on the surrounding streets.

© Scoop Media

