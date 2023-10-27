Kensington Fire Update #1
Friday, 27 October 2023, 11:49 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Firefighters continue to work at the scene of this
morning’s house fire in Kensington,
Dunedin.
Incident Controller Pete Douglas said crews
with breathing apparatus were working systematically through
the interior of the house where the fire was first reported,
and also a neighbouring property, to make sure the fire is
fully extinguished.
There is no confirmation as yet
whether anyone was in the property where the fire was first
reported. Fire investigators are at the scene.
Pete
Douglas said the initial house was well ablaze when the
first crews arrived and the fire had spread to two
neighbouring properties. One of these has only minor
exterior damage but the other has been extensively damaged
outside with some lesser damage inside.
The occupants
of the neighbouring houses were all evacuated
safely.
Firefighters including volunteers from
Ravensbourne had made an outstanding effort to stop the fire
spreading further, Pete Douglas said.
Five fire trucks
and the command unit are at the scene and Douglas said he
expected firefighters would still be at the scene for
several hours. Cordons remain in place on the surrounding
streets.
