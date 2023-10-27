Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Undertook 30 Life-saving Missions In September

September saw your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter undertaking 30 life-saving missions, including 16 hospital transfers, 6 medical events, 4 rural or farm-related incidents and 4 motor vehicle accidents. The crew were active all over the Bay of Plenty region, attending 7 missions in Whakatane and 5 missions in Tauranga. The Coromandel was especially a hotspot for your rescue helicopter, with 5 missions throughout the month. The crew have done an amazing job of providing life-saving services to patients in need across the Bay of Plenty, Coastal region.

The month started with your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Tokoroa Hospital to transport a man in his 60s who had suffered major injuries whilst riding a go-cart. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, September 8, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whakatane Hospital for a man in his 50s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday night, September 12, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Hangatiki for a woman in her 50s who was involved in a serious MVA, the patient was in serious condition sustaining fracture injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

That next day, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Karangahake Gorge for a woman in her 20s who had been involved in a serious MVA, sustaining multiple serious injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday night, September 16, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waihi Beach Airfield for a man who required urgent transport after sustaining critical injuries following a serious MVA. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday, September 18, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matakana Island for a female in her 90s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment. Later that afternoon, the crew was tasked to transfer a male in his 60s who was suffering from a TBI. The patient was transported on a ventilator to Waikato Hospital for further support.

On Saturday afternoon, September 23, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whangamata for a male in his 40s who was suffering from heat exhaustion. The patient required transporting to Waikato Hospital for further monitoring.

On Wednesday afternoon, September 27, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tapapa for a woman in her 40s who had sustained serious injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, the rescue crew was dispatched to Tauranga Hospital for a young child who had sustained multiple serious injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, September 30, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tauranga Hospital for a man in his 70s who had sustained serious fracture injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was airlifted to Waikato hospital to receive further treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. These life-saving missions are not possible without generous support from the public and sponsors, visit https://give.rescue.org.nz/ to donate to your rescue helicopter.

