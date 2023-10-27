Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw Reminder

Friday, 27 October 2023, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

With summer approaching, it’s timely to remind the public about changes on Marlborough’s East Coast, including Marfells and Ward beaches.

The East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw came into effect on 1 July and places rules on vehicle use along the coastline from the Awatere River mouth south to the district boundary.

The bylaw was created after the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake to protect the coastline, our flora and fauna and help the recovery of the natural environment, as well as promote the safety and enjoyment of the area for all coast users.

The new rules prohibit vehicle use on beaches from the Awatere River to south of the Waima/Ure River, except for a ‘Yellow Zone’ which allows All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) along a section of beach from the south end of Marfells Beach campsite to the southern end of the ‘Airstrip’, south of Cape Campbell. There are also three designated boat launching sites at Marfells and Ward beaches.

ATVs and UTVs are permitted during daylight hours below the high tide mark, and must stay off all reef systems and dunes, and may not exceed 30 km/h.

Walking, cycling and horse riding continue to be unrestricted along the coast. Signage including maps have been erected at beach access points from Flemings Road in the north to Wharanui Beach Road in the south.

The public can help protect the coast and promote the enjoyment of all beach users by following the new rules and reporting breaches of the bylaw to Council.

To learn more about the bylaw go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/east-coast-beach-vehicle-bylaw-2023

People can report bylaw breaches through the Antenno app - to download it, go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/apps/antenno or contact Council on Ph: 03 520 7400.

 

© Scoop Media

