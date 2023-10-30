Customs Seizes Nearly 26 Kilograms Of Methamphetamine At Auckland Airport

Customs officers have made a record seizure of nearly 26 kilograms of methamphetamine found in the luggage of a Canadian national in the weekend (28 October 2023).

The accused faces two charges of importing methamphetamine and one charge of possession methamphetamine for supply and has been remanded in custody to reappear in court in February next year.

The 36-year-old man had travelled from Montreal, via Vancouver to Sydney, and then on to Auckland. He was questioned and searched by Customs officers upon arrival, resulting in the discovery of methamphetamine found hidden in the lining of both his suitcases, totaling just over 25.8 kilograms.

This amount of methamphetamine, which could have produced almost 1.3 million individual doses, would have been worth up to $9 million on New Zealand streets. The seizure is estimated to have prevented up to $28.5 million in social harm to communities.

Customs Manager Auckland Airport, Paul Williams says he believes this is the largest quantity of drugs Customs has found in an air passenger’s luggage, surpassing the 19 kilograms of methamphetamine that was seized in May 2020.

“This is a brazen smuggling attempt by a drug courier who appears to be working for an organised crime group. Customs is pleased this seizure has stopped these drugs and cut off the profits criminal groups had aim to make by exploiting our communities.

“Our message to drug couriers and others who work for these gangs is simple - don’t do it, it’s not worth the risk. The criminals you work for don’t care what happens to you or the consequences for your families when you are caught.”

Anyone who has concerns about possible smuggling behaviour can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

