Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lawrence’s New Destination Playground Receives Funding Boost

Monday, 30 October 2023, 5:44 pm
Press Release: Otago Community Trust

Otago Community Trust has provided funding of over $2.5 million in support of a wide range of community projects in its October grants round.

On the back of recent news that $2 million had been approved to support the Waitaki Events Centre Trust, Otago Community Trust is also pleased to announce a $110,000 grant was approved last week to support the Lawrence Community Playground committee, which is being umbrellaed by the Lawrence Heritage and Cultural Charitable Trust with stage three of its destination playground development.

Keily Smith from the Lawrence Community Playground committee said the generous grant is a vital contribution to the third stage of what will be an exciting new destination playground for the small rural community of Lawrence.

This project is redeveloping the old Whitehaven Street playground in the centre of Lawrence. The first and second stages have involved fencing, securing the site, alongside installing two key items of playground equipment together with safety matting, with these completed we are now in the exciting position, of advancing the third and final stage, said Smith.

“This generous grant will help cover the purchase and installation of the remaining pieces of playground equipment which will include a web climber/infinity cube, sputnik, play chimes and the goldmining theme platform with sand activities.”

"We are delighted, we know this will be good for our community and a great place for families and visitors to enjoy.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Otago Community Trust chief executive, Jemma Adams said the trust is very pleased to be offering funding support to assist projects which are strongly community led.

“Successful communities recognise that the future is something they can build for themselves. The Lawrence community have taken the time to develop a vision of the future they want, and we are pleased to be able to help them turn their dream into a reality.”

Adams highlights that several other grants approved in the October round were also for playground upgrades and development. A $50,000 grant was approved to Ardgowan School to assist with the cost of upgrading their covered outdoor play space and $20,000 was approved to Brockville School to help with the purchase and installation of new equipment for its junior playground.

It is very rewarding to be able to support our local schools in this capacity and help support the development of improved play spaces for our young tamariki, said Adams.

Other grants approved at the October board meeting included a $40,000 grant to Alexandra Community House to assist with modifying the Foyer area, a $25,000 grant approved to the Livingwell Disability Resource Centre supporting disability and health related information services across Otago and Aukaha (1997) Ltd Inc had a $5,000 grant approved to support hosting the national Strengthening Communities Hui that will run from the 19th to 22nd of November in Dunedin.

The Strengthening Communities Hui is the annual gathering of Environment Hubs Aotearoa, Community Energy Network and Zero Waste Network members and stakeholders.

In total Otago Community Trust granted $2,562,557 to 42 community organisations in October 2023, including $38,568 to four Arts & Culture organisations based in the Dunedin City boundary as part of the Arts & Culture Capability Fund jointly administrated with the Dunedin City Council.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Chris Hipkins Is Living On Borrowed Time

Currently, Chris Hipkins is serving as a place-holder leader until other colleagues do the numbers and figure out their capacity for taking on what can be a highly stressful and thankless role in opposition. On his career record to date, Hipkins’ skills and instincts are far better suited to the role of opposition leader than Prime Minister. For much of 2024 at least, Hipkins could make life a misery for Christopher Luxon in Parliament. That’s small comfort though. Relatively few people (other than the political tragics) tune in regularly to Question Time. Also, given the scale of Labour’s defeat, the Hipkins brand has taken a serious hammering. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 