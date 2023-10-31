Kenepuru Road Restrictions Change

Vehicle weight and length restrictions on Kenepuru Road to the Heads have increased for residents’ vehicles.

The new limits will mean residents’ vehicles up to 12.6m in length, and six tonnes in weight will be able to travel on Kenepuru Road and the following side roads: Mahau Road, Torea Road and Moetapu Bay Road as far as Double Bay.

These increases in vehicle weight and length are being made following specialist review and feedback from the community and local police.

Steve Murrin, Marlborough Roads Recovery Manager said the specialist reviews included a safety audit and geotechnical inspection.

“Minor works have also been undertaken, so that longer vehicles are able to traverse the road,” Mr Murrin said.

“Community feedback was that being able to tow trailers allows them to have a larger stock of supplies and less trips to town,” he said.

The change also means residents will be able to access boat launching areas at Double Bay, Torea, Portage and along Mahau Road.

This section of Kenepuru Road, and its side roads including Moetapu Bay Road, will remain as residents and emergency or essential service access only.

“Until major repairs have been completed at some of the more dangerous sites, we are unable to remove these restrictions”, Mr Murrin said.

“Although much work has been completed to restore access for residents, these roads remain unsuitable for people unfamiliar with the road,” he said.

“There is also the possibility that non-residents’ insurance will not cover them if they should have an accident on these roads.”

“For those planning on visiting the Sounds the Council’s water taxi subsidy is available for residents, workers and visitors to areas previously accessible by road”.

The following hazards remain on this section of Kenepuru Road and Moetapu Bay Road:

Slips

Drop outs

Single lane in places

Increased hazard during rain

Uneven surfaces and gravel sections

These roads remain as 4WD access only in light vehicles with no camper vans, vans or buses.

Other road restrictions:

Moetapu Bay Road, beyond Double Bay and all other side roads off Kenepuru Road from the heads (excluding Torea and Mahau Roads): no vehicles over 3.5 tonnes or 8 metres in length

Queen Charlotte Drive: no vehicles over 12.6 metres in length, without a permit.

Anakiwa Road: no vehicles over 3 tonnes beyond Tirimoana Jetty without prior approval

To check the status of any local road in Marlborough visit https://links.marlborough.govt.nz/EMPIM

and click on the road for more information.

If another severe weather event should occur, roads may be closed at short notice. Please keep up to date via Council’s website at www.marlborough.govt.nz, its Facebook page or the Antenno alerting app.

