Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Resilience, Restoration, And Response To Change

Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Significant projects to improve the region’s resilience and respond to climate change are highlighted in Greater Wellington’s 2022/23 annual report.

To Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter, the report reflects a year of growth, as the regional council balanced the challenges being felt across Aotearoa with progress on key projects to benefit the Wellington Region.

“The past year brought the council’s core functions into focus, as it continued to manage the impact of COVID-19 on the capital’s public transport system,” Cr Ponter says.

“With the government’s support, we lifted wages to attract more people into the driver’s seat of Wellington’s buses. We are now very close to a full complement of bus drivers, and as a result, have been able to reinstate previously suspended services.

"Our fleet of almost 100 electric buses is helping us further reduce our carbon footprint, and the wheels are firmly in motion to bring electric trains into the future network.”

Cr Ponter acknowledges that while Greater Wellington did not meet some of the targets set out in the annual report, the Council is proud of its achievements.

“We progressed several significant environmental projects – such as vital flood defence upgrades under Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi who are delivering RiverLink in Hutt Valley and the Recloaking Papatūānuku programme in Queen Elizabeth Park.

“Reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by five percent from our baseline is a fantastic achievement, as is our continued efforts to restore hectares of erosion-prone land, rebuild flood protections and revitalise ecosystems in our regional parks.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Through Whaitua Implementation Programmes in Ruamāhanga, Te Awarua-o-Porirua, and Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Greater Wellington has joined mana whenua and territorial authorities on a journey to improve the health of our precious waterways.”

Greater Wellington chief executive Nigel Corry celebrates the work of Greater Wellington’s kaimahi over the past year, who were “driven by their dedication to our region”.

“This year we encountered environmental and economic challenges which meant we did not meet all our ambitions. However, I firmly believe in the day-to-day work of our people and the benefits for our communities and te taiao,” Mr Corry says.

“In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, we supplied trained staff to support the response and recovery, upholding our critical role in responding to emergencies.

“The hands of volunteers, community groups, tamariki and mana whenua joined us in planting thousands of native trees across land being restored to its natural state.

“We continued to strengthen our relationships with mana whenua partners this year. The Council established a Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti, who at their inaugural meeting recommended Greater Wellington establishes a Māori constituency with the unanimous support of mana whenua.

“We also commenced a Te Tiriti o Waitangi internal audit, which includes feedback from our partners, and continued last year’s momentum in progressing our commitment to Te Whāriki – our Māori outcomes framework.

“I want to thank our regional communities, our partners, and our kaimahi for their support this year. Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini – Success is not the work of an individual, but the work of many.”

The 2022/23 annual report will be published before 30 November 2023. View the 2022/23 annual report in today’s order paper.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Americans Helped Put Hamas In Power In Gaza

To all intents, Hamas suddenly sprang out from behind the Oort Cloud on October 7 as a force of incomprehensible evil... Just when some important items on Israel’s agenda had been proceeding more or less according to plan. With strong backing from the Biden administration, Israel was about to conclude negotiations with Saudi Arabia on a deal to normalise diplomatic relations. It also seemed that Israel might get that prized deal across the line without having to make major concessions to the Palestinians, such as, say, Israel withdrawing from the West Bank and the Golan Heights. The West could be relied on to greet the Saudi deal as a major step towards “peace” in the Middle East, even though once again, this “peace” would have come largely at the expense of the Palestinians. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 