Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heat Alerts Launch To Warn People Of Unusually Hot Weather

Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 1:10 pm
Press Release: MetService

From tomorrow, 1 November and through summer, MetService will be issuing heat alerts.

This is the third year that MetService has been trialing alerts to help New Zealanders plan and prepare for extreme heat, alongside NEMA and our Civil Defence and Health partners.

This year, the influence of El Niño conditions across the Pacific is forecast to bring a hotter than usual summer across the eastern areas of Aotearoa New Zealand leading to additional concern in these regions.

Extreme heat during summer can be draining and have an impact on people’s daily lives – especially their health and wellbeing.

Everyone is vulnerable to extreme heat. However, babies, infants, older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions or on certain medications are more at risk.

International research shows that extreme heat and heatwaves can cause illness and death, but effective planning and actions can reduce its effects on health.

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says, “With extreme heat events worsening in response to climate change, a national heat warning system will be important to New Zealanders in the not-too-distant future. The trials undertaken over the last two years have served as a useful learning opportunity towards that goal.

Heat alerts will be displayed on the MetService Website and app for 46 towns and cities.

If a heat alert is triggered it means that people should take precautions, such as keeping hydrated, seeking shade, checking in with vulnerable people/children and looking after your pets and livestock.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

People are also advised to use the alert information to inform their decisions, for example not going for a long run or having employees outside picking fruit.

What will trigger a Heat Alert?

“A heat alert will be issued for a town or city, if the forecast temperatures are expected to be unusual (very hot) for that location. This alerting scheme is not designed to capture every hot summer day, but rather focus on top end heat,” says Griffiths.

“Of course, the thresholds to trigger an alert vary a lot from one region to another – what is considered extremely hot for a Cantabrian is very different to what a Southlander will deem hot!”

MetService meteorologists have analysed weather information from 46 sites across New Zealand and created site specific thresholds for temperatures that are typically reached on average about once a year. A heat alert is issued if the forecast maximum for the day exceeds this threshold.

Additionally, this year, MetService will also be considering the minimum temperatures as well as the daily maximum.

“This additional factor will capture situations when overnight temperatures remain high, preventing suitable cooling from the extreme daytime heat. A heat alert will also be issued if two or more days exceed the threshold mean temperature,” adds Griffiths.

More information can be found at https://bit.ly/Heatalert

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Americans Helped Put Hamas In Power In Gaza

To all intents, Hamas suddenly sprang out from behind the Oort Cloud on October 7 as a force of incomprehensible evil... Just when some important items on Israel’s agenda had been proceeding more or less according to plan. With strong backing from the Biden administration, Israel was about to conclude negotiations with Saudi Arabia on a deal to normalise diplomatic relations. It also seemed that Israel might get that prized deal across the line without having to make major concessions to the Palestinians, such as, say, Israel withdrawing from the West Bank and the Golan Heights. The West could be relied on to greet the Saudi deal as a major step towards “peace” in the Middle East, even though once again, this “peace” would have come largely at the expense of the Palestinians. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 