Online Applications Now Open For Marlborough Youth Civic Awards
Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Do you know a young person doing wonderful voluntary work
in the Marlborough community?
If so, now is the time
to nominate them for the biennial Marlborough Youth Civic
awards being hosted in December. The awards were started by
the Marlborough Youth Council in 2013 to acknowledge and
showcase contributions made by young people doing voluntary
work in the Marlborough community.
The awards are open
to Marlborough youth aged 13 to 20.
You can
nominate a deserving young person in either community
service/spirit, sport and recreation, art, heritage and
culture, environment, leadership, and mentoring
categories.
The youth civic awards selection panel
will be made up of Mayor Nadine Taylor, and community and
youth council representatives.
Online nominations are
now open and close at 8am Monday 13 November
2023.
Nominate a young Marlburian by going to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/youth-civic-awards
To all intents, Hamas suddenly sprang out from behind the Oort Cloud on October 7 as a force of incomprehensible evil... Just when some important items on Israel’s agenda had been proceeding more or less according to plan. With strong backing from the Biden administration, Israel was about to conclude negotiations with Saudi Arabia on a deal to normalise diplomatic relations. It also seemed that Israel might get that prized deal across the line without having to make major concessions to the Palestinians, such as, say, Israel withdrawing from the West Bank and the Golan Heights. The West could be relied on to greet the Saudi deal as a major step towards “peace” in the Middle East, even though once again, this “peace” would have come largely at the expense of the Palestinians. More