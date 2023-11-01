Online Applications Now Open For Marlborough Youth Civic Awards

Do you know a young person doing wonderful voluntary work in the Marlborough community?

If so, now is the time to nominate them for the biennial Marlborough Youth Civic awards being hosted in December. The awards were started by the Marlborough Youth Council in 2013 to acknowledge and showcase contributions made by young people doing voluntary work in the Marlborough community.

The awards are open to Marlborough youth aged 13 to 20.



You can nominate a deserving young person in either community service/spirit, sport and recreation, art, heritage and culture, environment, leadership, and mentoring categories.

The youth civic awards selection panel will be made up of Mayor Nadine Taylor, and community and youth council representatives.

Online nominations are now open and close at 8am Monday 13 November 2023.



Nominate a young Marlburian by going to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/youth-civic-awards

