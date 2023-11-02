Blenheim High Street Closure From This Sunday

Urgent work to upgrade the High Street pedestrian crossing in central Blenheim next to The Forum and bandstand will get underway from this Sunday 5 November. Pavers have become loose and a new surface needs to be installed.

The works require a small section of High Street to be closed until Thursday 9 November. Detours will be in place with signage showing alternative routes. Fulton Hogan has been engaged by Council to undertake this work.

