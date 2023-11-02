Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hail, Rain And Shine

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 12:43 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thu 02 - Mon 06 November
 

MetService has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Southland covering a risk between 3pm-11pm today (Thursday). This is related to a generally unsettled period of weather for the country as we move into the weekend, but there are some areas which will enjoy relaxed weather through Saturday and Sunday.

MetService Meteorologist Lewis Ferris explains, “This Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Southland means that there is a risk of downpours of rain (amounts 25-40mm/hr) alongside hail. A Severe Thunderstorms Warning will be issued if a storm is detected on our radar network."

The thunderstorms are related to a weather system out in the Tasman Sea which is going to meander across the country in the coming days. It looks to bring some rain and wind but nothing that would justify a Severe Weather Watch outside of the thunderstorm risk.

“The weather at your place is likely to be changeable from today and into the weekend but by keeping up with the latest forecasts you should be able to find a time to get outdoors without a raincoat,” says Ferris.

Friday brings a more organised band of rain that moves over the top two-thirds of the country with a number of regions at risk of seeing a few thunderstorms. After this rain, the regions saturated at the beginning of the week look to have a run of dry weather.

A cold front moves in from the south on Saturday, bringing some rain and cooler temperatures to areas south of Christchurch. The front continues to trudge up the South Island on Sunday and the beginning of the new working week might have some rain in store for central areas of New Zealand.

MetService’s brief outlook for the month of November: 
This month presents a mix of slow-moving lows, followed by an extended dry and settled period, which gives way to unsettled westerlies in the south. Overall, forecasts hint at slightly drier than normal for most places, but these conditions might occur at different times of the month depending on the location.

