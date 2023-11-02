Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Southern Cross Round The Bays Wellington Unveils Exciting New Charity Partnership Initiative

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Round the Bays

This year, Nuku Ora, event organisers for Southern Cross Round the Bays Wellington, are committed to taking the event’s longstanding charity support to the next level with the introduction of a more personalised charity partnership initiative.

Traditionally, Round the Bays Wellington has joined forces with a local charity, contributing $1 from every adult registration to support the cause.

This year, the event will be supporting not one, but three incredible charity partners, chosen because their vision aligns with Nuku Ora vision of: Hauora. Everyone active, heathy, and happy.

The charity partners for the 2024 event are the Cancer Society, Pause Breathe Smile, and Achilles New Zealand.

For every adult registration, participants can now choose which of the three charities will receive the $1 donation. This exciting change allows everyone to get personally involved in supporting a cause they may be more passionate about.

Pause, Breathe Smile Director - Mindfulness Training and Development, Grant Rix shares his excitement.

“Our mission is to nurture half a million healthy minds. Pause Breathe Smile is a mind health programme, designed to equip children aged five to 12 with tools to manage the ups and downs of life and set them up for a healthy future. Thanks to Southern Cross, our programme is available free of charge to any primary and intermediate school around the motu. Being selected as a charity partner for Southern Cross Round the Bays Wellington, will help us deliver knowledge, support, and resources to even more tamariki across Aotearoa.”

Both Achillies New Zealand and the Cancer Society share the same enthusiasm of Pause Beathe Smile.

“Round the Bays Wellinton is an annual favourite for Achilles athletes and we are delighted to be a charity partner for 2024. Achilles empowers Kiwis with disabilities to participate, so they can cross their finish line. This purpose is synonymous with the event, bringing the community together to achieve active and healthy lives," said Chris Randle, Archilles New Zealand board Chair

“Cancer Society are super excited to be back and chosen as a charity partner, we can’t wait to be part of this amazing community event. Thank you Nuku Ora for giving us this opportunity again to be involved with one of Wellingtons iconic events. Cancer doesn’t stop, and with your help, we won’t either. All people, every cancer. Funds raised through Southern Cross Round the Bays will help people in our community, through the Cancer Society’s support services, health promotion programmes and lifesaving cancer research,” said Mandy Evans, Cancer Society Community Fundraising Events Lead.

Southern Cross Round the Bays Wellington is not just about the run; it's also about making a real difference in the community. When signing up for the event, participants may also choose to be involved in the 'Run for a Cause' programme, which gives participants the chance to lace up their running shoes and further support their chosen charity.

Early bird registrations for Southern Cross Round the Bays open Friday 3 November.

For more information on the charity partners, the Run for a Cause programme and to register visit www.wellingtonroundthebays.co.nz

© Scoop Media

