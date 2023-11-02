UPDATE: Homicide, Lower Hutt

Police are continuing to engage with the whānau of the toddler killed in Lower Hutt nearly two weeks ago, and our investigation is ongoing.

Like Baby Ru’s wider whānau and the community, Police are determined to establish exactly what happened, and to form a picture of events that led to his death.

We also understand the immense feeling and emotion in the community about what has taken place, and can reassure the public we are taking this incredibly seriously.

We can say that the people of particular interest to Police do continue to engage with us.

A homicide investigation is by its very nature methodical and detailed, and establishing the facts can take some time.

We can reassure both media and the community that when we have updates to provide, these will be publicly notified.

Police encourage anyone with information to come forward.

