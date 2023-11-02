UPDATE: Homicide, Lower Hutt
Thursday, 2 November 2023, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are continuing to engage with the whānau of the
toddler killed in Lower Hutt nearly two weeks ago, and our
investigation is ongoing.
Like Baby Ru’s wider
whānau and the community, Police are determined to
establish exactly what happened, and to form a picture of
events that led to his death.
We also understand the
immense feeling and emotion in the community about what has
taken place, and can reassure the public we are taking this
incredibly seriously.
We can say that the people of
particular interest to Police do continue to engage with
us.
A homicide investigation is by its very nature
methodical and detailed, and establishing the facts can take
some time.
We can reassure both media and the
community that when we have updates to provide, these will
be publicly notified.
Police encourage anyone with
information to come
forward.
