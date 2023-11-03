Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Historic Theatre Lights Take Centre Stage As Zero Waste Inspiration

Friday, 3 November 2023, 10:43 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Fancy lighting up your life with a piece of New Plymouth showbiz history?

The Junction Resource Recovery Manager, Doug Hopkins

The Junction Zero Waste Hub is putting the spotlight on upcycling chic with old industrial theatre lamps from the NPDC’s Bowl of Brooklands and TSB Showplace.

Each one has a bespoke tripod of reused rimu and has been rewired so it takes a five-watt LED bulb rather than the original one-kilowatt watt incandescent bulb.

“These theatre lights are exactly what The Junction is about, bringing fresh ideas to reuse and utilising our fantastic community to create a unique and desirable product. They’re safe for the home and sustainable,” says The Junction Resource Recovery Manager Doug Hopkins.

“This has been a fantastic collaboration with the proceeds contributing to the employment opportunities provided by WISE Charitable Trust at The Junction, as we continue to develop the project for our community.”

Two of the lights have already sold at The Junction and more are coming into the shop as they are converted.

Converting the lights was a team project involving WISE Charitable Trust and New Plymouth MenzShed with electrical support from NPE Tech and Laser Electrical.

“This initiative is a great example of how a little creativity and thought into reusing materials can go a long way towards our Zero Waste 2040 goal,” said NPDC Sustainability and Engagement Manager Amy Brasch.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The switch to energy-efficient LED lighting at the showplace also highlights that our community is on the right track for creating a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital.”

FAST FACTS

  • The Junction Zero Waste Hub is a collaborative project of NPDC, WISE Charitable Trust and Sustainable Taranaki with WISE proudly supported by TOI Foundation.
  • Since it opened in January 2020 it has helped to divert over 550 tonnes of waste from landfill through re-use and recycling.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Breaking Up The Supermarket Duopoly

Someone better tell Mark Mitchell, because the two big supermarket gangs – the New World Crips and the Countdown Bloods – seem to be operating with flagrant disregard for the revised version of section 36 of the Commerce Act 1986. Arguably, their market dominance and related business practices are bad for consumers, and bad for competition. Good decent Kiwi shoppers are having to buy the essentials at exorbitant prices because… There aren’t enough regulatory cops on the supermarket beat that are willing and able to stop them. More


 
 

Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 