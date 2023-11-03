Horowhenua Artists To Showcase Their Talents

Horowhenua residents can now enjoy more beautiful works of art on their streets with the addition of another new Chorus mural by a local artist, with a further three murals due in the coming months.

The first mural, by Sonja Hart, features an abstract interpretation of Horowhenua using vibrant colours to capture the beautiful landscape, and can be found on 33 Main Street, Foxton.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says the Chorus Cabinet Art Programme supports artists to showcase their talents to the local community.

“We always look forward to partnering with Chorus through their Cabinet Art programme and this year we’re happy to say that, once again, we received high-quality designs.”

Designs chosen for this year’s murals include a colourful illustration of the Māori creation story of Ranginui and Papatūānuku, a Māori Pasifika pattern design, a Kiwi bird and teddy bear sitting nearby the SPCA centre, and a fantail nestled in ferns.

Chorus is pleased that the partnership with Horowhenua District Council has been such a success.

Community Relations Manager, Jo Seddon, says the collaboration with Council helps local artists to bring artwork to the community.

“Our ongoing partnership helps us to work with more local artists and bring their creativity to life,” she says.

Artists will be out painting their murals over the coming months, so keep an eye out for them.

