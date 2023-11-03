Ceasefire Now! Rallies Throughout NZ This Saturday/Sun To Stop Israel’s Genocidal Rampage Against Palestinian Civilians

This weekend people from at least 12 centres around the country are rallying to demand our government call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The turnouts have been doubling each week and the number of centres taking action has also grown quickly – at least two more are likely to be taking action tomorrow.

We are delighted to see New Zealanders standing up everywhere with 350 Artists, musicians and creatives calling for a ceasefire. The 350 artists speaking out for a ceasefire are the best of us. Labour and National are something else.

We are part of a global wave of humanity appalled and outraged that western governments like New Zealand, with the power to act, are silent in the face of genocide.

The rallies and marches will be demanding our caretaker PM Chris Hipkins and incoming PM Christopher Luxon immediately:

Condemn Israel’s genocidal attacks on Gaza

Call for an immediate comprehensive ceasefire

Call for the Palestinian people in Gaza to be placed under immediate United Nations protection

Send the Israeli ambassador home

Demand a swift investigation by the International Criminal Court into war crimes committed in Israel/Gaza since October 7th – including the crimes of genocide and apartheid

“Genocidal rampage is the only way to describe what Israel is doing with New Zealand’s complicity”, says John Minto, National Chair of Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa.

“Our political leaders have been so awful, so weak, so cowardly – supporting Israeli weapons ahead of the lives of Palestinian children. Over 3,500 Palestinian children have been killed so far…”

“New Zealand must speak out clearly and uncompromisingly to end the killing of Palestinians, end the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian communities and demand accountability for Israeli war crimes.”

The humanitarian crisis

Over 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza are suffering dire deprivation due to Israel's total siege, severely limiting any aid and cutting off essentials of life, such as water. Further to this, 1.4 million Palestinians inside Gaza were ordered to move south, however the southern Gaza region of Khan Yunis has suffered severe bombing. The UN says nowhere in Gaza is safe. Hospitals, Churches, Mosques, schools and UN shelters have all been bombed in relentless rampages which have destroyed over 50% of housing and killed over 8,000 people including more than 3,000 children. Many thousands more are trapped under rubble. With each day the situation worsens.

An immediate ceasefire and an unabated flow of humanitarian aid, such as medical supplies, water, and fuel is extremely urgent.

These are the standing requests from people in Gaza:

An immediate ceasefire to allow for dignified burials for the deceased in overflowing morgues and under rubble, and to prevent disease outbreaks.

The urgent restoration of water, food, fuel, medical supplies and humanitarian aid.

Immediate protection of medical facilities and the reversal of the illegal and inhumane evacuation orders for hospitals.

The facilitation of the safe passage of casualties and critically-ill individuals in need of medical treatment.

While the people of Gaza vehemently reject forced displacement, we insist on opening the crossings for those seeking to evacuate and permitting the entry of medical and rescue teams.

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa invites the media to attend local rallies and report on this critical international issue as New Zealanders demand our government call for a ceasefire in Gaza and stand for human rights and peace. The outpouring of support for Palestine from a diversity of New Zealanders has been immense and moving. At all the rallies there will be speeches and many photo opportunities. Photos can be provided upon request.

We want the media to highlight Palestinian voices. The best place to start is with Ahmed Saadeh, the convenor of the PACC (Palestinians in Aotearoa Co-ordinating Committee) Phone 022 344 3965.

See all Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa event listings here.

Saturday 4th November

Whangarei: Flag Gathering, 9.45am. Artisans Market, Town Basin.

Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland: Rally, 2pm. Band Rotunda, Auckland Domain. Speakers include Chloe Swarbrick from the Green Party.

Kirikiriroa / Hamilton: Rally, 1pm. End of Wairere drive and Naylor St

(also Wednesday 8 November Kirikiriroa / Hamilton: Vigil, 6pm, Garden Place)

Tauranga: Vigil, 7pm. Coronation Park, Mt Maunganui.

Papaioea / Palmerston North: 2pm. Rally, The Square.

Heretaunga / Hastings: Rally, 1pm, Clock tower, Heretaunga St

Ngāmotu / New Plymouth: Rally, 1pm. The Landing.

Whanganui: Rally, 11am. Riverside Markets. Vigil, 7pm. Peace hand memorial, Queens Park

Whakatu / Nelson: Rally, 10:30am. 1903 Square.

Ōtautahi / Christchurch: Rally, 1pm, Rally, Bridge of Remembrance.

(Also each Wednesday 7.30pm to 8.30pm, Vigils, Bridge of Remembrance)

Ōtepoti / Dunedin: Rally, 2pm. Otago Museum Reserve to the Octagon.

Sunday 5 November

Te Whanganui a Tara/Wellington: Gather Civic Square Sunday 5 November, 2pm

