Comment On Proposed Airport Sale

My comment on the proposed sale of Wellington City Council’s 34% stake in Wellington International Airport and cuts to Council services:

“I will be opposing this move to sell Wellington airport. Wellington City Council faces financial challenges but ideological asset sales are not the answer.

“Wellington Airport makes money for the Council and it is a strategic asset. The Council’s stake gives our city a say in how the airport is run, both now and for future generations.

“It is a long-term investment in the future of Wellington and is the most effective way to influence the airport’s emission reductions.

“There is no public mandate for asset sales and no one has asked for it. It goes against a Council vote as recently as 2021. In 2022 the Council pre-election report noted the shares in Wellington International Airport gave a higher dividend than the cost of borrowing.

“I am deeply concerned at the proposed cuts to Council programmes. When the Council voted on further funding for the town hall redevelopment I raised the concern that we were not being told the full financial implications. Only now we find out the cost is cuts to swimming pools, cyclist safety and support for businesses on the Golden Mile.”

