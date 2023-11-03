Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fourteen Projects Receive Working For Nature/Mahi Mō Te Taiao Funds

Friday, 3 November 2023, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Projects spanning habitat restoration, protection and environmental advocacy have benefited from the latest round of Council’s Working for Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao grant scheme.

The recipients were confirmed at yesterday’s full council meeting with Working for Nature/ Mahi mō te Taiao Grant Administrator Zeke Hoskins confirming nearly $184,400 across 24 projects was applied for during the funding round. Fourteen of these were successful, either receiving funding in full or partly.

Funding from the annual scheme is capped at $111,500 for projects that protect and restore native habitats and promote positive environmental outcomes.

In September 2020, Council made it easier for the community to restore and protect native habitats through the grant scheme with three funding categories: Habitat Marlborough, Protecting Marlborough & Environmental Advocacy.

“This grant scheme is just one of the many biodiversity and environmental programmes run by Council to celebrate the wide range of flora and fauna that's not only unique to New Zealand, but found only in our region,” he said. “It encourages community-led participation and collaboration. By working together, we can create enduring outcomes to restore and protect native biodiversity in our region,” Zeke said.

Grants were allocated to the following as selected by the Environment Committee Sub-committee with the support of community representatives:

Habitat Marlborough

ProjectGrant amount
Harvey Bay Stream Rewilding Project$2700 (fully funded)
Te Ara Restoration$3590 (fully funded)
Brawn Vineyards Opaoa River Restoration$319.78 (part funded)
Growing Trees, Growing Children$3210 (part funded)
Waikawa Stream Habitat Enrichment$5000 (part funded)

Protecting Marlborough

ProjectGrant amount
Hinepango Wetland Restoration$12,820.88 (fully funded)
Kaipupu Sanctuary & Mabel Island Weed Control$7,003 (fully funded)
Lake Elterwater Willow Control$14,020 (fully funded)
Pest Free Ngakuta Bay$9,250.03 (fully funded)
Ungulate Control$10,000 (fully funded)
Wattle Control – Waikawa$15,000 (part funded)
Wild Waikawa Restoration$10,000 (part funded)

Environmental Advocacy

ProjectGrant amount
Kaipupu Signage Project$2000 (fully funded)
Marlborough SNA’s Learning$2000 (fully funded)

 

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Electoral Commission: 2023 General Election Official Results

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2023 General Election.The National Party has two fewer seats, Te Pāti Māori has gained two, and the Green Party has gained one more.

· The number of seats in Parliament on these results will be 122.

· The National Party has 48 seats compared with 50 on election night.

· Te Pāti Māori has 6 seats compared with 4 on election night.

· The Green Party has 15 seats compared with 14 on election night.More

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Breaking Up The Supermarket Duopoly

Someone better tell Mark Mitchell, because the two big supermarket gangs – the New World Crips and the Countdown Bloods – seem to be operating with flagrant disregard for the revised version of section 36 of the Commerce Act 1986. Arguably, their market dominance and related business practices are bad for consumers, and bad for competition. Good decent Kiwi shoppers are having to buy the essentials at exorbitant prices because… There aren’t enough regulatory cops on the supermarket beat that are willing and able to stop them. More


 
 

Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 