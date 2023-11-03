Fourteen Projects Receive Working For Nature/Mahi Mō Te Taiao Funds

Projects spanning habitat restoration, protection and environmental advocacy have benefited from the latest round of Council’s Working for Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao grant scheme.

The recipients were confirmed at yesterday’s full council meeting with Working for Nature/ Mahi mō te Taiao Grant Administrator Zeke Hoskins confirming nearly $184,400 across 24 projects was applied for during the funding round. Fourteen of these were successful, either receiving funding in full or partly.

Funding from the annual scheme is capped at $111,500 for projects that protect and restore native habitats and promote positive environmental outcomes.

In September 2020, Council made it easier for the community to restore and protect native habitats through the grant scheme with three funding categories: Habitat Marlborough, Protecting Marlborough & Environmental Advocacy.

“This grant scheme is just one of the many biodiversity and environmental programmes run by Council to celebrate the wide range of flora and fauna that's not only unique to New Zealand, but found only in our region,” he said. “It encourages community-led participation and collaboration. By working together, we can create enduring outcomes to restore and protect native biodiversity in our region,” Zeke said.

Grants were allocated to the following as selected by the Environment Committee Sub-committee with the support of community representatives:

Habitat Marlborough

Project Grant amount Harvey Bay Stream Rewilding Project $2700 (fully funded) Te Ara Restoration $3590 (fully funded) Brawn Vineyards Opaoa River Restoration $319.78 (part funded) Growing Trees, Growing Children $3210 (part funded) Waikawa Stream Habitat Enrichment $5000 (part funded)

Protecting Marlborough

Project Grant amount Hinepango Wetland Restoration $12,820.88 (fully funded) Kaipupu Sanctuary & Mabel Island Weed Control $7,003 (fully funded) Lake Elterwater Willow Control $14,020 (fully funded) Pest Free Ngakuta Bay $9,250.03 (fully funded) Ungulate Control $10,000 (fully funded) Wattle Control – Waikawa $15,000 (part funded) Wild Waikawa Restoration $10,000 (part funded)

Environmental Advocacy

Project Grant amount Kaipupu Signage Project $2000 (fully funded) Marlborough SNA’s Learning $2000 (fully funded)

