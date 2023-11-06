From Landfill To Lifestyle Area – NPDC Seeks Feedback On Vision For Colson Road Site

NPDC wants your feedback on the draft vision for the former Colson Road Landfill site.

The 72ha block – of which only a third was used as a landfill – is a prime spot in an area which could become a residential community the future, says NPDC Manager Strategic Planning, Renee Davies.

“Locals gave us heaps of suggestions through the 2018 10-Year Plan about what type of activities they’d like to see developed at the site. Those ideas, and our partnership with Ngāti Tawhirikura, have helped us to draft this proposal and now we’d like to hear what people think about it,” says Renee.

“Having such a large green space available within a city for a leisure development doesn’t happen very often. This is a rare opportunity to enhance the lifestyle of our city for generations to come, and we’d really like your input.”

The draft plan is focused on supporting an arts/cultural and environmental hub, with proposals covering a variety of activities:

Establishing a native plant nursery in conjunction with Ngāti Tawhirikura.

Providing space for Te Kupenga Stone Sculpture Society’s new home.

Native vegetation and wetland restoration.

A mountain bike and/or bridle trail network.

Open space for public recreation activities.

Community groups developing on the site will need to fund their projects and any NPDC plans haven’t been budgeted for and have to be considered through the Long-Term Plan budgeting process.

More information about the draft Colson 2050: Remediation Plan and Vision and a feedback form are on NPDC’s website at npdc.govt.nz/HaveYourSay.

Feedback closes on 26 February 2024.

