Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Queen Charlotte Track Shared Pathway Summer Trial

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The Queen Charlotte Track is embarking on a trial this summer aimed at creating an inclusive year-round experience for walkers and riders

.

The trial, undertaken by Marlborough District Council and the Department of Conservation (DOC) with the support of the Queen Charlotte Track Landowners Cooperative (QCTLC), will see the opening of Meretoto/Ship Cove to Camp Bay from 1 December 2023 to 28 February 2024. This section has previously been closed during this period to riders.

Council’s Dean Heiford said this meant the full length of the track would be accessible to both walkers and cyclists during the peak period, offering a shared pathway for all users.

Cyclists will be able to ride the full Queen Charlotte Track, on the condition they arrive at Meretoto/Ship Cove via the first water taxi departing Picton at 8am. Commercial operators will be required to enforce the 8am departure rule over the peak period.

“This strategic timing allows bikers to proceed ahead of walkers, affording them the space and flexibility to set their own pace and explore the track in a distinct manner while minimising walker contact,” Mr Heiford said.

Senior Ranger, Recreation/Historic at DOC’s Waitohi/Picton Office Margot Ferrier said the trial sought to foster an environment where all users could fully appreciate the breathtaking beauty of the track and to enhance the year-round experience for riders.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We want to encourage more family groups to enjoy the track and these sections are particularly suited to most riding abilities. It is such a fantastic family friendly activity and great for people’s health and wellbeing to be out in the great outdoors together,” Ms Ferrier said.

The track is already a shared pathway with walkers and bikers using it since its inception in the early 1990s. Both user groups will continue to be encouraged to travel north to south, from Meretoto/Ship Cove to Anakiwa.

Acting Destination Marlborough General Manager Tracey Green, also Track Manager for the Queen Charlotte Track, said the planned trial was expected to create far-reaching benefits for Marlborough.

“By embracing both cyclists and walkers, the Queen Charlotte Track is poised to attract a broader spectrum of visitors, which, in turn, is expected to increase accommodation use. Cyclists' preferences and needs often differ from those of walkers, creating a positive ripple effect for local businesses on the track and in Picton,” Ms Green said.

The Queen Charlotte Track’s membership of Ngā Haerenga Great Rides of New Zealand offers invaluable benefits, including national and international marketing and the implementation of a Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment-driven customer experience survey, Ms Green said.

This survey aids in identifying track requirements, enhancing the overall visitor experience, and informing decision-making processes for funding allocation. There are 23 Great Rides of New Zealand - the Queen Charlotte Track has been a member since 2013.

“In a commitment to transparency and responsiveness, a feedback mechanism will be introduced to allow residents and commercial operators to share their input on the trial, report any issues, and provide feedback on any incidents. This feedback process will be rolled out prior to the trial commencing. We appreciate stakeholders support and await user feedback as we strive to enhance the Queen Charlotte Track's accessibility and appeal for all,” Ms Green said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Abortion Rights Offer The Best Chance Of Beating Donald Trump

Although US opinion polls continue to track the declining popularity of Joe Biden, Democrats still scored important victories this week in a variety of state and municipal elections and, in a crucial referendum held in Ohio, on abortion rights. Some of the key victories were in states that Trump won by wide margins in 2020. While not the only factor, these results indicate that the abortion issue will continue to provide the Democrats with their best chance of holding onto the White House. More


Alastair Thompson: MMP Comes Of Age - A Broader View

Christopher Luxon remains in the box seat to form the next government following the counting of special votes. Meanwhile the Greens & Te Pati Maori are riding high, but with a vacuum still unfilled in leadership on the left. More importantly, in the two weeks since the poll, MMP has not really functioned as it's supposed to and Luxon is still not the "Incoming Prime Minister." Until he can command the confidence of the house, he's just the Leader of the National Party. More


 
 


Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released
The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 