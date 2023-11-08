Shaping Foxton’s Future: Community Planning Sessions

Horowhenua District Council is pleased to announce a series of community planning sessions designed to gather the community's input and ideas for the future of Foxton and Foxton Beach.

In the light of the ongoing growth and the Ōtaki to North of Levin (Ō2NL) expressway set to open by the end of 2029, Foxton and Foxton Beach are expected to become even busier.

“Community involvement is crucial to shape the future of these areas, so now is the time for the Foxton community to work together to make the community the best it can be," says Mayor Bernie Wanden.

Three community sessions are scheduled for Monday 20 November 2023 at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton.

Each session will commence with a presentation, followed by a workshop where attendees can share their ideas to help shape and develop a community plan.

The sessions will run for approximately 90 minutes each, and commence at the following times:

· Morning session: 10.30am

· Afternoon session: 2.00pm

· Evening session: 5.30pm

Residents are encouraged to attend the session that best fits their schedule, as each session will follow the same format and cover the same information. These sessions are the first step in gathering information to develop a Foxton community plan.

Horowhenua is a district made up of diverse neighbourhoods and communities, each with its own identity and special characteristics. “Our aim is to preserve what is special to each community, support projects important to each community, while ensuring we leverage the strength of the entire Horowhenua district. Come and share your thoughts on Foxton's and Foxton Beach's unique opportunities as the district evolves," Mayor Bernie concluded.

To RSVP, please email Foxton.futures@horowhenua.govt.nz to secure your place.

