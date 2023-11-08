Auckland's Southern Motorway Blocked Following Crash

Auckland’s Southern Motorway is blocked southbound between the Tecoma Street off-ramp and the Tecoma Street on-ramp, following a crash this evening.

The crash, reported to police at 5.30pm, involved a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, and are requested to take alternative routes where possible.

