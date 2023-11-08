Mayoral Scholarship Awarded For 2024

South Waikato District Council is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Mayoral Scholarship Fund. Maia Putoko from Forest View High School and Shaun-Leigh Davey from Putāruru College were each awarded a $10,000 scholarship towards their studies.

A proud Mayor Gary Petley attended the respective school’s prize giving ceremonies where he made the announcement. “The scholarship is Council’s way of assisting our rangatahi to achieve their dreams and career aspirations. I was blown away by the calibre of applicants. Our youngsters have clearly put in some hard mahi this year and they can be very proud of what they have achieved.”

A hearty congratulations to our two young wahine who rose to the top and competed against 16 other applicants. They can now reap the rewards of their mahi. Council received 18 applications this year. Within the 18 applicants, there were students from Tokoroa High School, Forest View High School, Putaruru College and Mata Mata College. Applicants indicated interest in a range of degrees from science and technology to finance, education, sports and travel and tourism.

The Mayoral Scholarship has been in place since 2006 and has helped over 20 young people study towards their chosen careers. Here’s what Ryan Hall, a former Mayoral Scholarship recipient had to say, “I would like to sincerely thank the South Waikato District Council for the last four years of financial support offered by the Mayoral Scholarship programme. Being the recipient of this scholarship has been an immense honour and has had an enormous impact on my academic path. My financial burden has been lessened, and my educational experience has been enhanced by the Council's dedication to helping local students. Being able to focus solely on my academics was made possible by not having to have a part-time job. I was able to devote all my time and energy to my courses, research, and extracurricular activities because of this undistracted focus, I feel as that my academic performance and grades have significantly improved which is a testament to the council’s continuous support.

I am incredibly appreciative of the South Waikato District Council's vision and commitment to enabling students like myself to pursue higher education without being constrained by their financial situation. Their dedication to the community and building a better future for the region is evident in their investment in education. I am incredibly grateful that this scholarship has not only reduced my financial burden but also given me access to a world of academic opportunities, in which I am profoundly thankful.”

“Council is excited to provide opportunities for youth in the district. We are very proud to offer Maia and Shaun-Leigh the 2024 Mayoral Scholarship fund. We look forward to seeing the great work they will do once they have completed their degrees,” concluded Mayor Petley.

