Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayoral Scholarship Awarded For 2024

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 6:49 pm
Press Release: South Waikato District Council

South Waikato District Council is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Mayoral Scholarship Fund. Maia Putoko from Forest View High School and Shaun-Leigh Davey from Putāruru College were each awarded a $10,000 scholarship towards their studies.

A proud Mayor Gary Petley attended the respective school’s prize giving ceremonies where he made the announcement. “The scholarship is Council’s way of assisting our rangatahi to achieve their dreams and career aspirations. I was blown away by the calibre of applicants. Our youngsters have clearly put in some hard mahi this year and they can be very proud of what they have achieved.”

A hearty congratulations to our two young wahine who rose to the top and competed against 16 other applicants. They can now reap the rewards of their mahi. Council received 18 applications this year. Within the 18 applicants, there were students from Tokoroa High School, Forest View High School, Putaruru College and Mata Mata College. Applicants indicated interest in a range of degrees from science and technology to finance, education, sports and travel and tourism.

The Mayoral Scholarship has been in place since 2006 and has helped over 20 young people study towards their chosen careers. Here’s what Ryan Hall, a former Mayoral Scholarship recipient had to say, “I would like to sincerely thank the South Waikato District Council for the last four years of financial support offered by the Mayoral Scholarship programme. Being the recipient of this scholarship has been an immense honour and has had an enormous impact on my academic path. My financial burden has been lessened, and my educational experience has been enhanced by the Council's dedication to helping local students. Being able to focus solely on my academics was made possible by not having to have a part-time job. I was able to devote all my time and energy to my courses, research, and extracurricular activities because of this undistracted focus, I feel as that my academic performance and grades have significantly improved which is a testament to the council’s continuous support.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

I am incredibly appreciative of the South Waikato District Council's vision and commitment to enabling students like myself to pursue higher education without being constrained by their financial situation. Their dedication to the community and building a better future for the region is evident in their investment in education. I am incredibly grateful that this scholarship has not only reduced my financial burden but also given me access to a world of academic opportunities, in which I am profoundly thankful.”

“Council is excited to provide opportunities for youth in the district. We are very proud to offer Maia and Shaun-Leigh the 2024 Mayoral Scholarship fund. We look forward to seeing the great work they will do once they have completed their degrees,” concluded Mayor Petley.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from South Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Prescription Fees Are No Way To Fund Cancer Drugs

Who is this Christopher Luxon fellow, really? Over the past two years, we have had so many invitations to find the pearl in the oyster. Alas, Luxon has been more like one of those bad first dates that keep on asking for a chance to start again, and again, and all those attempted re-sets do is remind you why it was never going to work out. Now that he’s moved in next door as the Prime Minister... We all have to make the best of it though, right..? More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 