Hutt City Council Calls For Feedback On Draft District Plan

Thursday, 9 November 2023, 10:07 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Lower Hutt’s District Plan has received its first top-to-bottom overhaul in almost 20 years and Hutt City Council wants to hear from the community about whether it’s on track.

The District Plan is a rulebook for land use and development that sets the direction for future growth.

Feedback on the draft is open until 15 December and will be incorporated into a Proposed District Plan to be released for statutory consultation next year.

It's legally mandated for councils to routinely review their district plans, ensuring alignment with national directives on a spectrum of issues, including environmental hazards and urban intensification.

District Plan Review Committee Chair Brady Dyer said the District Plan was a key document for everything from managing the risks of natural hazards and protecting the environment, through to making room for population and business growth.

"Regular updates including the recent Plan Change 56 have kept parts of the District Plan current, but this consultation on the full review is our proactive effort to engage the community extensively. This will shape the plan before the structured RMA consultation dictates the process next year," he said.

Factsheets are available at hutt.city/DPreview explaining the key topics and changes. A survey at hutt.city/DPsurvey lets you select topics to comment on, with questions about specific proposed changes and the option to comment in detail.

The full draft District Plan is here and maps to search all the different overlays are here. More information about hazards and how to search the mapping is here.

Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
