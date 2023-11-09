Northland Regional Events Fund Reopens

The Northland Regional Events Fund will open on Thursday 9 November for the final round of funding applications for 2023, focussed on distributing event funding which drives visitation to Taitokerau Northland.

Having previously allocated three rounds of funding in 2021 and 2022, the fund has distributed just under $1.2 million towards sustainable, high impact, and innovative events across the region to date.

“The funding allocation through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has supported the delivery of a range of fantastic events for the Northland events calendar. From the celebration of Māori and Pasifika culture, sporting, arts, and music, these events create a drawcard for both out of region visitors and locals alike” says Tania Burt, Head of Destination and Communications at Northland Inc.

Events delivered in 2023 include the popular Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival, ANZAC Day Service, Fritter Festival, Bay of Islands Sail Week, Mangawhai Bowl Bash, and the Pasifika Fusion Festival.

“The fund gives us the opportunity to provide support in the right places, driving visitation to Taitokerau and boosting our economy through supporting events in the region. The latest tranche of funds enables us to support a strong pipeline of events for 2024, across the region and throughout the year” says Burt.

A collaborative panel consisting of representation from Whangārei District Council, Far North District Council, Kaipara District Council and Northland Inc will make recommendations and final decisions on the allocation of the fund, ensuring a Northland-wide spread of events.

To ensure prospective applicants are supported in their preparation, a workshop will be held to provide detail on the application criteria and process. Applicants must demonstrate the positive impact on the local economic landscape by offering new experiences within the region, or additionality to existing events.

Applications open on Thursday 9 November and close on Thursday 21 December 2023. A hybrid (online and in-person) workshop open to all prospective applicants will be held at The Orchard Business and Events Hub in Whangārei on Friday 17 November.

Applicants are invited to find all relevant information online at https://www.northlandnz.com/regional-events-fund and contact Northland Inc for more information through events@northlandnz.com.

© Scoop Media

