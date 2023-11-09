Settled Weather This Weekend

Thursday, 9 November 2023, 12:53 pm Press Release: MetService
Covering period
of Thu 09 - Mon 13
November
A
large area of high pressure moves on to the country tomorrow
(Friday) and MetService is forecasting a run of settled
weather across Aotearoa / New Zealand. The next band of rain
arrives in the southwest of the South Island on
Sunday.
Settled weather is on the way but this
afternoon there’s risk of a few heavy showers popping up
in the afternoon and evening for the Southern Alps and
higher parts of Marlborough and Nelson, Bay of Plenty is
also at risk of some heavier showers this Thursday
afternoon.
MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris
states: “On Friday the area of high pressure really starts
to take over and keeps most of the country dry, there may be
a couple showers skirting around the coastline but these
will be isolated and short lived.”
Saturday is also
looking mostly settled but northerly winds start to increase
in speed around the Fiordland coast with rain becoming more
likely at Milford Sound as the day progresses.
On
Sunday the band of rain moves onto the far south and the
strong northwest winds start to spread up the South Island.
Our Severe Weather Outlook has a few regions covered with
varying risk of wind and/or rain reaching our severe weather
criteria.
The North Island is in for a mostly dry and
settled weekend, as the band of rain isn’t forecast to
reach there before Tuesday.
Our station at Alexandra
Airport only reached 14.9°C this past Wednesday but the
return of the northerly winds has us forecasting a high of
25°C on
Saturday.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Although US opinion polls continue to track the declining popularity of Joe Biden, Democrats still scored important victories this week in a variety of state and municipal elections and, in a crucial referendum held in Ohio, on abortion rights. Some of the key victories were in states that Trump won by wide margins in 2020. While not the only factor, these results indicate that the abortion issue will continue to provide the Democrats with their best chance of holding onto the White House. More
Christopher Luxon remains in the box seat to form the next government following the counting of special votes. Meanwhile the Greens & Te Pati Maori are riding high, but with a vacuum still unfilled in leadership on the left. More importantly, in the two weeks since the poll, MMP has not really functioned as it's supposed to and Luxon is still not the "Incoming Prime Minister." Until he can command the confidence of the house, he's just the Leader of the National Party. More
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More
The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More
Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More
63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More