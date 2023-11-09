Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ellerslie homicide: Fears for safety of wife of deceased

Thursday, 9 November 2023, 1:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Auckland City Police investigating a homicide in Ellerslie are now in a position to provide a further update.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City CIB, says unfortunately our enquiries to date suggest Mei Han Chong, the wife of deceased man Joseph Kwok, may also be the victim of foul play.

Sadly, we have not received any information on the whereabouts of Mei, or the family’s blue Kia Rio.

"We have grave concerns for her safety and wellbeing,” Detective Inspector Beard says.

“This is very out of character for her, especially for her to have not reached out to her son.”

Police are speaking with the couple’s son, who reiterates our concerns and is extremely worried about his mum.

Mei, 67, was last seen at the family home on the weekend and has not been sighted since.

She is described as of Asian descent, small in stature: 5 foot tall, weighing 48kgs and has short dark grey hair and wears glasses.

“We are urging the public to please help us in locating Mei, and bringing this whānau back together.

“This family needs our help. A man is dead and a woman is missing and we need answers.

“We know there is someone out there who will know where she is and now is the time to come forward.

“A son has lost his father, and we are desperate to help him be reunited with his mother.

“If anyone has any information at all, about either Mei or the blue Kia Rio, registration NJN927, please contact us.”

As previously mentioned, Detective Inspector Beard says Mr Kwok was killed in a violent and brutal manner.

“He died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

“The nature of some other injuries suggest that more than one offender could have been involved.

“We are working to understand why he was the target of this aggressive and unwarranted assault.”

Anyone with information that may assist with our enquiries is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 231106/8053.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police will continue to provide updates as they become available.

