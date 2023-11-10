Ellerslie Homicide: Arrest Made, Missing Woman Located Deceased

Auckland City Police investigating the Ellerslie homicide have sadly located missing 67-year-old Mei Han Chong deceased.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City CIB, says as a result of our enquiries, a male has been taken into custody.

“The male believed to be involved was identified and located by detectives in Hamilton late last night and has now been charged with two counts of murder.”

The 42-year-old male is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Detective Inspector Beard says Police located Ms Chong’s body in the Greenhithe area, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The family vehicle was also located near an unrelated address on Hall Road in Glenfield, with different number plates.

“I have to thank our outstanding team who has worked tirelessly and through the night to bring a resolution to this family.

“Our investigation team identified activity near the Celtic Crescent address on the night of the alleged homicide, which has allowed us to scour through hours’ worth of CCTV to locate a vehicle of interest.

“We are of course devastated to locate Ms Chong in these circumstances and are now providing support to a son who has lost both his parents.”

A scene guard remains at the Ellerslie address and there will be an increased Police presence across Tāmaki Makaurau today as Police continue to make enquiries at the identified locations of interest.

Detective Inspector Beard says there is still significant work to be done in regards to this investigation.

“At this stage, we are not ruling out further charges or arrests in relation to this incident.

“Police will continue to provide further information as the investigation allows,” Detective Inspector Beard says.

“In saying that, we know there is significant interest in the details, however as the matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.”

