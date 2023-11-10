Keen Response To Freshwater Sessions

There was a steady flow of questions for the Marlborough District Council freshwater team at the A&P Show and first community drop-in session at Ward.

As part of the Government’s 2020 Essential Freshwater Package, Council is seeking more feedback to help draft changes to the Marlborough Environment Plan on how we manage our activities to ensure our rivers, streams and wetlands are healthy.

This is the second round of community engagement based on feedback from earlier in the year that helped shape proposed values and visions for freshwater management – what is important to people about freshwater and how they want it looked after in the future.

Those at the drop-in sessions were interested in finding out more about these values and visions in their own catchment area - such as healthy river ecosystems, drinking water, places to swim, food gathering/mahinga kai, and irrigation needs. Survey forms are also online to gather feedback.

“The top priority in the legislation is to protect the health and wellbeing of our rivers, streams and wetlands,” says Council Strategic Planner Sarah Pearson. “That feeds down to the next priorities of providing for the health needs of people such as drinking water and then water for crops and stock.”

“The rules and policy in the Marlborough Environment Plan to manage freshwater will be based on community and iwi feedback, so please have your say on these latest proposals,” Sarah says.

Public drop-in sessions are being held throughout Marlborough this month to gather more comments and suggestions. Stay for as long as suits you.

Location Date Time Wairau Valley, Wairau Valley Memorial Hall Tuesday 14 Nov 12.30-2.30pm Havelock, at Havelock Sports Pavilion Thursday 16 Nov 12.30-2.30pm Webinar, online Friday 17 Nov 12.30-2.30pm Picton, Port Marlborough Pavilion Monday 20 Nov 12.30-2.30pm Blenheim, Scenic Hotel Friday 24 Nov 12.30-2.30pm Seddon, Yealands Awatere Memorial Hall Monday 27 Nov 12.30-2.30pm Webinar, online Thursday 30 Nov 12.30-2.30pm

For more information and an online survey go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/environment/freshwater-management

Submissions close on 15 December.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

