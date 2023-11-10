You Beauty! New Plymouth Crowned New Zealand’s Most Beautiful Small City

We all know it, and now it’s official – New Plymouth is New Zealand’s most beautiful small city.

Announced at Parliament House in Wellington last night, New Plymouth beat off provincial neighbours, Whanganui, for the crown at the annual Beautiful Awards, run by Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

“This confirms what we already know; New Plymouth is Aotearoa’s Most Beautiful Small City, with a lifestyle second to none,” says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom

“This amazing accolade alongside the LIVCOM World’s Most Liveable City in 2021, demonstrates how we are leaders in environmental excellence, prosperity, creating thriving communities and delivering for residents and visitors.”

Entries had to demonstrate a commitment to the environment through the positive actions of councils, communities and local residents including litter prevention and waste minimisation initiatives, recycling and beautification projects.

New Plymouth’s entry highlighted our vision to be the Sustainable Lifestyle Capital of New Zealand, a place where people want to live, learn, work, play and invest in the future and our focus on kaitiakitanga (guardianship) over our spectacular natural beauty.

“New Plymouth have made huge progress with their environmental initiatives over the past year thanks to an engaged and passionate community and the council actively working with local iwi to provide input into environmental changes,” said Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson.

New Zealand’s longest running sustainability awards, the Beautiful Awards provide a benchmark for environmental excellence and recognise individual schools, community groups, towns and cities. There are even categories for the best public toilet and best street.

