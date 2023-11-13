Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Weather Systems From The West

Monday, 13 November 2023, 1:52 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Monday 13 - Thursday 16 November

The week ahead looks set to be dominated by various flavours of westerly winds across Aotearoa New Zealand. MetService is forecasting an assortment of weather, from wet in the west, warm in the north, with wind and a sprinkling of snow in the mix.

The week kicks off with a frontal system moving up the South Island today (Monday), bringing wet weather to the southern and western South Island, extending to the North Island on Tuesday. Windy conditions are also expected for the central South Island and lower North Island.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane explains: “The heaviest of that rain is expected over Fiordland, Westland, and Buller, while the Canterbury High Country will cop the strongest of those winds. Severe Weather Warnings and Watches have been issued for these areas, going into Tuesday afternoon.”

Several fronts sweep across the South Island on Tuesday into early Wednesday, each with a brief wave of wet weather. Associated southwesterly winds also bring a dip in daytime temperatures on Wednesday.

“Dunedin is enjoying a maximum temperature of 22°C today, but by Wednesday that will only reach 16°C,” Makgabutlane says.

The top half of the country has a week of mild to warm temperatures ahead as warm air is drawn down from the north by northwesterly winds. Temperatures range from the upper-teens to the mid-20s for the North Island and the upper South Island.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“This will certainly give this week a spring-like feel, even more so for the lower North Island where those classic springtime strong westerlies make an appearance at various points this week,” Makgabutlane says.

More rain looks likely towards the end of the working week with a frontal weather system coming in from the west. This system could be trailed by cold air, which may bring a sprinkling of snow to elevated parts of the lower South Island.

Further afield, the Fiji Meteorological Service is likely to name the second Tropical Cyclone of the season later today. Currently forming east of the Solomon Islands, it looks to pass nearby Fiji in the coming days. Presently, there is no risk for Aotearoa New Zealand as the system looks to drift away southeastwards after it exits the tropical region later this week, weakening rapidly. Full details are available on the website of the Fiji Meteorological Service and MetService meteorologists will be keeping a close eye on developments.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Abortion Rights Offer The Best Chance Of Beating Donald Trump

Although US opinion polls continue to track the declining popularity of Joe Biden, Democrats still scored important victories this week in a variety of state and municipal elections and, in a crucial referendum held in Ohio, on abortion rights. Some of the key victories were in states that Trump won by wide margins in 2020. While not the only factor, these results indicate that the abortion issue will continue to provide the Democrats with their best chance of holding onto the White House. More


Alastair Thompson: MMP Comes Of Age - A Broader View

Christopher Luxon remains in the box seat to form the next government following the counting of special votes. Meanwhile the Greens & Te Pati Maori are riding high, but with a vacuum still unfilled in leadership on the left. More importantly, in the two weeks since the poll, MMP has not really functioned as it's supposed to and Luxon is still not the "Incoming Prime Minister." Until he can command the confidence of the house, he's just the Leader of the National Party. More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 