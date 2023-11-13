Tradie Breakfasts: Wiping Out Waste

Start your day with a free coffee, served with a side of expert knowledge in reducing waste, at the Tradie Breakfast series.

New Zealand generates more than 17 million tonnes of waste per year, of which almost 75 per cent ends up in landfill. Timber being sent to landfill in the Taupō District alone has increased by 116 per cent in the last 15 years.

Taupō District Council is committed to working towards zero waste and has organised a series of Tradie Breakfasts in an effort to educate our tradies about reducing waste.

If you’re in a trade or simply interested in how you can help reduce waste, then Taupō District Council’s Tradie Breakfasts are for you. The series brings together 3R group and local experts to share advice on how to make positive changes in waste reduction.

“The first session was focused on an overview of the issues and what’s happening on a local and national level,” Taupō District Council’s waste minimisation officer Shannon Hanson says.

“But you don’t need to have attended the first one to catch the next two!”

Following the huge success of the first event last week, Shannon encourages anyone involved in construction and demolition to attend the upcoming sessions on 22 November and 6 December.

“Those sessions will really get into the nitty gritty of how to start making change, including local speakers and examples,” she says.

The second breakfast session is an opportunity not to be missed. Council has partnered with local sustainability consulting firm 3R to provide a great line-up of topics and guest speakers for these events. 3R’s Steve Nicholls says they have had overwhelmingly positive feedback.

“We want to give real world advice that is practical for anyone, regardless of where they are on the path of reducing construction and demolition waste.

“It's also a great forum for the council and tradies to collaborate on future solutions for the region, share their successes and, if all else fails, there is always a coffee and a pie to fall back on,” Steve says.

These interactive sessions are intended to give people the skills and strategies they need for recovering, reusing and recycling commercial waste.

Spaces are limited for these free events, so register now at www.taupo.govt.nz/tradiebreakfast

