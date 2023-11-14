Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
VR Videos Delve Into Marlborough’s Wine And Aerospace Industries

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Two captivating virtual reality (VR) 360° videos have been launched by Council, showcasing the wealth of opportunities on offer in Marlborough’s wine and aerospace industries.

The videos are part of the ongoing #weloveithere campaign. They offer an immersive glimpse into what goes on behind the scenes within the two industries, as well as the remarkable range of career opportunities they offer.

“Marlborough leads New Zealand in wine production and avionics training, but we get feedback that lots of people think the only opportunities are in pruning grapes,” says Mayor Nadine Taylor.

As the wine capital of New Zealand, Marlborough continues to develop as an agritech powerhouse, exploring autonomous machinery and developing new ways to grow and produce its world famous wine.

“We have produced these videos to enable prospective employees, both young and old, to experience the depth and breadth of the opportunities we have on offer,” Mayor Taylor said.

Through the VR 360 experience, viewers are transported to vineyards, wineries and state-of-the-art production facilities. They meet passionate winemakers and learn about the art and science of winemaking from grape to glass.

When it comes to aviation, Marlborough has become a hub for innovation, research, and development. The region has also seen increasing interest in its avionics training offerings following the recent announcement of a partnership between Air New Zealand and Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT), Te Pūkenga.

The aviation video allows viewers to virtually step inside Marlborough’s cutting-edge aviation facilities and gain insight into the dynamic career opportunities it offers.

Alongside industry insights, the videos have been designed to provide viewers with a taste of what it’s like to live in Marlborough.

“These videos not only highlight the incredible opportunities within our aerospace and wine industries but also showcase the unique beauty of our region. They make it easy to see why we love it here,” Mayor Taylor said.

“We believe this innovative approach will resonate with a wide audience, from aspiring professionals to industry enthusiasts."

The videos, filmed during vintage 2023 and produced by Indelible, are best viewed on a VR headset. You can also watch them on Council’s YouTube channel. We recommend using the YouTube App to get the best 360° experience on your mobile phone.

For more information go to: www.weloveithere.nz

