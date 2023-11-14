Age Concern New Zealand And Driving Miss Daisy Launch "Life Without A Car" Booklet

Age Concern New Zealand, a leading national charity and advocacy group for older people, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Driving Miss Daisy NZ Ltd. Driving Miss Daisy is a trusted provider dedicated to providing their clients with a safe, friendly, and reliable companion driving service. Together, they are launching a valuable resource that will significantly benefit New Zealand's older non-driving population.

Many older adults face changing from being active drivers to needing alternative transportation options. Age Concern New Zealand recognises the importance of helping older people maintain their independence, social connections, and mobility at this time of transition. To address this issue, Age Concern New Zealand with generous support from Driving Miss Daisy, have produced the revised “Life Without a Car” booklet. It is designed to empower older people and their families with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about transportation, and mobility options.

The "Life Without a Car" booklet offers practical guidance, tips, and resources for people who may no longer drive or choose not to own a car. It covers topics such as:

Alternative transportation options, including community transport services.

Staying socially connected and engaged in the community.

Managing groceries, medical appointments, and other essential tasks.

Safety considerations and tips for pedestrians and passengers.

Karen Billings-Jensen, Chief Executive, Age Concern New Zealand says “We are thrilled to partner with Driving Miss Daisy on this initiative. “Life Without a Car” addresses a critical need in our growing, older population and aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the quality of life for older New Zealanders. By providing the information and resources older people need to stay mobile, connected and safe, we are making a meaningful difference in their lives."

Andrew Kirkpatrick, General Manager, Driving Miss Daisy NZ adds “At Driving Miss Daisy, we are committed to supporting people to maintain their independence and mobility. Our partnership with Age Concern New Zealand in resourcing this booklet reaffirms our dedication to this cause. We believe that “Life Without a Car” will be an invaluable tool for older people and their families, and we are proud to be part of this initiative."

To access the “Life Without a Car” booklet please visit either organisation’s website.

About Age Concern New Zealand

:

www.ageconcern.org.nz

Age Concern New Zealand is a national organisation dedicated to the rights, well-being and quality of life of older people in New Zealand. They provide support, resources, and advocacy to ensure that older New Zealanders can lead a valued life in an inclusive society.

About Driving Miss Daisy

:

www.drivingmissdaisy.co.nz

Driving Miss Daisy is a trusted provider of safe, friendly, and reliable companion driving services. Their mission is to help clients maintain their independence and mobility with a focus on the care and safety, with a dose of laughter and fun added in.

