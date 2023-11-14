Rotorua Man Jailed After Customs Investigates Objectionable Videos

A 32-year-old Rotorua man has been jailed for three years and eleven months, relating to the export and distribution of objectionable material depicting the sexual exploitation of children. He appeared before Rotorua District Court today for sentencing.

In February 2022, Customs was notified by an overseas-based social media app about a New Zealander sharing child sexual abuse materials on their platform. Customs investigations confirmed the identity of the man and conducted a search warrant at his address in Mangakakahi, Rotorua.

His electronic items were seized for analysis by Customs digital forensic analysts, who found further videos of child sexual abuse being shared via social media. He was subsequently arrested and found guilty on all charges following a trial in July 2023.

Acting Chief Customs Officer Child Exploitation Operations Team, Kesta Dennison, said international partnerships are critical in fighting online child exploitation.

“Customs and our partner agencies in New Zealand share vital intelligence with our international partners, so we can effectively target and arrest those who prey on children.

“This man had been using dark web apps to access horrendous videos of child abuse, which he then shared through a messaging app. Customs is pleased he has been held accountable and that we have put a stop to his offending.”

If you have concerns or suspicions about someone who may be trading in, or producing child sexual abuse images or videos, contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you are, or know of, someone who is at risk or being abused, contact the Police immediately.

