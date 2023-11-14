Board Diversity Initiative Welcomes New Aspiring Directors

Tauranga City Council is welcoming two new aspiring directors to the Bay Venues Ltd and Tourism Bay of Plenty boards as part of the council-controlled organisation (CCO) Board Intern Programme.

Following an extensive recruitment process, Carey Urlich has been appointed Bay Venues board intern, and Charles Russell appointed Tourism Bay of Plenty board intern and Institute of Directors’ Emerging Director.

The 12-month CCO Board Intern Programme is in its second year and aims to increase diversity on Tauranga City Council CCO boards and provide a pipeline of prospective board members.

General Manager: City Development & Partnerships, Gareth Wallis says the CCO Board Intern Programme is an excellent opportunity for establishing diverse board members and kick-starting governance careers.

“This programme fosters greater diversity on our CCO boards by providing a supportive environment for aspiring directors to develop their governance experience while contributing to the community. We’re delighted to be welcoming new interns onto the Bay Venues and Tourism Bay of Plenty boards and continuing to create more opportunities for collaboration and growth.”Board intern appointments

Carey Urlich – Bay Venues board intern

Speaking about Carey Urlich’s board intern appointment, Bay Venues Chair, Simon Clarke says, “Carey demonstrates a strong commitment to further her governance career and has a real passion for making a difference to her community.

“Diversity and inclusion are high priorities for Bay Venues, as we keep our community at the heart of our business, and Carey will bring some great new perspectives to the board table.”

“With a strong financial and business background and current roles in various community and Maori organisations, Carey shows a genuine desire to grow professionally, contribute to governance and seize the opportunities this internship brings. We are looking forward to her contribution.”

Charles Russell – Tourism Bay of Plenty board intern and Institute of Directors’ Emerging Director

Tourism Bay of Plenty Chair, Russ Browne says Charles Russell brings a passion for positive community outcomes, a strong Māori worldview, and a sustainability focus.

“Tourism Bay of Plenty embraces fresh thinking and recognises the value of supporting the next generation of local governance leaders.

We wholeheartedly welcome the opportunity to host Charles and look forward to both mentoring and learning from him, in an exciting and dynamic year ahead for our tourism sector.”

Further information on the CCO Board Intern Programme is available here.

Additional Tourism Bay of Plenty board appointments

Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council also confirmed three key appointments for the Tourism Bay of Plenty board. Welcoming a new Mana Whenua Representative to the board, Andrea Webster, while long standing trustee Clare Swallow has become the Deputy Chair and Jason Hill has been reappointed as trustee for one further year.

Tourism Bay of Plenty is a council-controlled organisation, jointly controlled by Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council, operating within the powers conferred by its Trust Deed.

Andrea Webster – Mana Whenua Representative and TrusteeAndrea has strong governance experience across a variety of sectors, including Māori land trusts, Post Settlement Governance entities, education, and community organisations. She holds qualifications in teaching and social sciences and has a background in education and employment advocacy. Her appointment was endorsed by the Te Rangapū Mana Whenua O Tauranga Moana Committee. Andrea has been appointed for two years until 30 November 2025.

Clare Swallow – Deputy ChairClare has her own consultancy business, Mulberry St, helping high-growth export organisations with strategy and culture design. Clare has held previous general management roles in the technology industry. She is an Executive Fellow in Design Thinking with the University of Waikato’s MBA programme, sits on the board of prop-tec company, Forbury, and is currently participating in the Institute of Directors’ Mentoring for Diversity programme. Clare been appointed as Deputy Chair until the end of her term on 30 April 2025.

Jason Hill – TrusteeJason is currently the managing director of two businesses in the tourism industry and has extensive experience across the sector locally and internationally. He has a strong strategy skillset and serves in multiple board and advisory positions aimed at supporting tourism, retail and hospitality businesses to thrive. Jason has been appointed for a further 12 months, until 30 April 2025.

