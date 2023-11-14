Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Board Diversity Initiative Welcomes New Aspiring Directors

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council is welcoming two new aspiring directors to the Bay Venues Ltd and Tourism Bay of Plenty boards as part of the council-controlled organisation (CCO) Board Intern Programme.

Following an extensive recruitment process, Carey Urlich has been appointed Bay Venues board intern, and Charles Russell appointed Tourism Bay of Plenty board intern and Institute of Directors’ Emerging Director.

The 12-month CCO Board Intern Programme is in its second year and aims to increase diversity on Tauranga City Council CCO boards and provide a pipeline of prospective board members.

General Manager: City Development & Partnerships, Gareth Wallis says the CCO Board Intern Programme is an excellent opportunity for establishing diverse board members and kick-starting governance careers.

“This programme fosters greater diversity on our CCO boards by providing a supportive environment for aspiring directors to develop their governance experience while contributing to the community. We’re delighted to be welcoming new interns onto the Bay Venues and Tourism Bay of Plenty boards and continuing to create more opportunities for collaboration and growth.”Board intern appointments

Carey Urlich – Bay Venues board intern

Speaking about Carey Urlich’s board intern appointment, Bay Venues Chair, Simon Clarke says, “Carey demonstrates a strong commitment to further her governance career and has a real passion for making a difference to her community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Diversity and inclusion are high priorities for Bay Venues, as we keep our community at the heart of our business, and Carey will bring some great new perspectives to the board table.”

“With a strong financial and business background and current roles in various community and Maori organisations, Carey shows a genuine desire to grow professionally, contribute to governance and seize the opportunities this internship brings. We are looking forward to her contribution.”

Charles Russell – Tourism Bay of Plenty board intern and Institute of Directors’ Emerging Director

Tourism Bay of Plenty Chair, Russ Browne says Charles Russell brings a passion for positive community outcomes, a strong Māori worldview, and a sustainability focus.

“Tourism Bay of Plenty embraces fresh thinking and recognises the value of supporting the next generation of local governance leaders.

We wholeheartedly welcome the opportunity to host Charles and look forward to both mentoring and learning from him, in an exciting and dynamic year ahead for our tourism sector.”

Further information on the CCO Board Intern Programme is available here.

Additional Tourism Bay of Plenty board appointments

Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council also confirmed three key appointments for the Tourism Bay of Plenty board. Welcoming a new Mana Whenua Representative to the board, Andrea Webster, while long standing trustee Clare Swallow has become the Deputy Chair and Jason Hill has been reappointed as trustee for one further year.

Tourism Bay of Plenty is a council-controlled organisation, jointly controlled by Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council, operating within the powers conferred by its Trust Deed.

Andrea Webster – Mana Whenua Representative and TrusteeAndrea has strong governance experience across a variety of sectors, including Māori land trusts, Post Settlement Governance entities, education, and community organisations. She holds qualifications in teaching and social sciences and has a background in education and employment advocacy. Her appointment was endorsed by the Te Rangapū Mana Whenua O Tauranga Moana Committee. Andrea has been appointed for two years until 30 November 2025.

Clare Swallow – Deputy ChairClare has her own consultancy business, Mulberry St, helping high-growth export organisations with strategy and culture design. Clare has held previous general management roles in the technology industry. She is an Executive Fellow in Design Thinking with the University of Waikato’s MBA programme, sits on the board of prop-tec company, Forbury, and is currently participating in the Institute of Directors’ Mentoring for Diversity programme. Clare been appointed as Deputy Chair until the end of her term on 30 April 2025.

Jason Hill – TrusteeJason is currently the managing director of two businesses in the tourism industry and has extensive experience across the sector locally and internationally. He has a strong strategy skillset and serves in multiple board and advisory positions aimed at supporting tourism, retail and hospitality businesses to thrive. Jason has been appointed for a further 12 months, until 30 April 2025.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Prescription Fees Are No Way To Fund Cancer Drugs

Who is this Christopher Luxon fellow, really? Over the past two years, we have had so many invitations to find the pearl in the oyster. Alas, Luxon has been more like one of those bad first dates that keep on asking for a chance to start again, and again, and all those attempted re-sets do is remind you why it was never going to work out. Now that he’s moved in next door as the Prime Minister... We all have to make the best of it though, right..? More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 