Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tāhunanui Businesses Launch Collective Awareness Campaign

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 10:34 am
Press Release: Nelson Regional Development Agency

Tāhunanui Beach businesses have collaborated to market Tāhunanui Beach in Nelson as a ‘must-go’ destination. The eight businesses involved are Moana Paddle Nelson, Tāhuna Beach Holiday Park and Motel, Nelson Fun Park / Go Karts / Trampoline Park / Laser Tag, Natureland Wildlife Trust, The Gentle Cycling Company, Kitescool, Sprig & Fern Tavern Tāhuna and Raglan Roast Tāhunanui.

Tāhunanui is a well-known and popular vacation destination for beachside holidays in New Zealand. With intense competition from other beach destinations in New Zealand, the Tāhunanui Beach collaboration aims to remind Kiwis and international tourists what an incredible place Tāhunanui Beach is and all the great sustainable and family-friendly activities there are to do here.

The ‘Be in to win a magical family getaway at Tāhunanui Beach’ campaign is anchored around a fun video of all the member activities captured by local content creator @Barekiwi. This has been shared with the Nelson Tasman consumer database and social media channels with the key aim of attracting visitors to the Nelson Tasman website to enter. The other aims are to get bookings for collaboration members and to build our consumer database for future marketing opportunities. The campaign has a prize value of up to $1420 and will run until 8 December.

Nelson Regional Development Agency has supported the development of the campaign strategy, working closely with project lead Moana Paddle Nelson to get the project to market. Fiona Wilson, CE, NRDA says "This strong, pro-active collaboration between the eight businesses not only supports the businesses themselves, but it will also increase awareness and encourage visitation for our whole region.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Sam Colledge of Moana Paddle Nelson says, “in this industry, we all work so hard to promote our ownservicesand products. So,I was passionate about driving this project because it's important to realise how we can work smarter, by working together. We’ve been able to reduce our marketing costs bysharing the financial investment, and we’ve started building relationships with eachotherthat will lead to future opportunities, which in turn will grow and expand all of our businesses. The essence of this collab is about seeing the benefit to us as a collective and not as individual businesses.”

Kyle Mulinder from @Barekiwi says “I have worked with many Regional Tourism Organisations both nationally and internationally, but this is the first time I have been involved with an incredibly successful collaboration project initiated by individual businesses. Everyone was purely in it for the greater good; to showcase how special Tāhunanui is. It was an honour to capture it for them."

Bernie of The Gentle Cycling Company said "This has been a wonderful way to reconnect with other local businesses after the last few years where we've all been very separated from one another. This project is in keeping with our core values of caring for our customers, our community and our environment.”

Wiebke from Kitescool says "The video and collaboration of the local businesses is a fantastic way to celebrate Tāhunanui Beach. Kitescool has always been keen to share our passion for watersports in this beautiful location and by working together it clearly shows that Tāhunanui really offers something for everyone, every age and ability - a must see destination in NZ!”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nelson Regional Development Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Prescription Fees Are No Way To Fund Cancer Drugs

Who is this Christopher Luxon fellow, really? Over the past two years, we have had so many invitations to find the pearl in the oyster. Alas, Luxon has been more like one of those bad first dates that keep on asking for a chance to start again, and again, and all those attempted re-sets do is remind you why it was never going to work out. Now that he’s moved in next door as the Prime Minister... We all have to make the best of it though, right..? More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 