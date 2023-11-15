Tāhunanui Businesses Launch Collective Awareness Campaign

Tāhunanui Beach businesses have collaborated to market Tāhunanui Beach in Nelson as a ‘must-go’ destination. The eight businesses involved are Moana Paddle Nelson, Tāhuna Beach Holiday Park and Motel, Nelson Fun Park / Go Karts / Trampoline Park / Laser Tag, Natureland Wildlife Trust, The Gentle Cycling Company, Kitescool, Sprig & Fern Tavern Tāhuna and Raglan Roast Tāhunanui.

Tāhunanui is a well-known and popular vacation destination for beachside holidays in New Zealand. With intense competition from other beach destinations in New Zealand, the Tāhunanui Beach collaboration aims to remind Kiwis and international tourists what an incredible place Tāhunanui Beach is and all the great sustainable and family-friendly activities there are to do here.

The ‘Be in to win a magical family getaway at Tāhunanui Beach’ campaign is anchored around a fun video of all the member activities captured by local content creator @Barekiwi. This has been shared with the Nelson Tasman consumer database and social media channels with the key aim of attracting visitors to the Nelson Tasman website to enter. The other aims are to get bookings for collaboration members and to build our consumer database for future marketing opportunities. The campaign has a prize value of up to $1420 and will run until 8 December.

Nelson Regional Development Agency has supported the development of the campaign strategy, working closely with project lead Moana Paddle Nelson to get the project to market. Fiona Wilson, CE, NRDA says "This strong, pro-active collaboration between the eight businesses not only supports the businesses themselves, but it will also increase awareness and encourage visitation for our whole region.”

Sam Colledge of Moana Paddle Nelson says, “in this industry, we all work so hard to promote our ownservicesand products. So,I was passionate about driving this project because it's important to realise how we can work smarter, by working together. We’ve been able to reduce our marketing costs bysharing the financial investment, and we’ve started building relationships with eachotherthat will lead to future opportunities, which in turn will grow and expand all of our businesses. The essence of this collab is about seeing the benefit to us as a collective and not as individual businesses.”

Kyle Mulinder from @Barekiwi says “I have worked with many Regional Tourism Organisations both nationally and internationally, but this is the first time I have been involved with an incredibly successful collaboration project initiated by individual businesses. Everyone was purely in it for the greater good; to showcase how special Tāhunanui is. It was an honour to capture it for them."

Bernie of The Gentle Cycling Company said "This has been a wonderful way to reconnect with other local businesses after the last few years where we've all been very separated from one another. This project is in keeping with our core values of caring for our customers, our community and our environment.”

Wiebke from Kitescool says "The video and collaboration of the local businesses is a fantastic way to celebrate Tāhunanui Beach. Kitescool has always been keen to share our passion for watersports in this beautiful location and by working together it clearly shows that Tāhunanui really offers something for everyone, every age and ability - a must see destination in NZ!”

© Scoop Media

