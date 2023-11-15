Pt England Homicide: Man Charged In Relation To Death Of Charles Pongi

Auckland City Police have today charged a man in relation to the death of Charles Pongi in Pt England in August 2023.

A homicide investigation was launched earlier this year following the death of the 32-year-old, who was alleged to have been shot when more than 70 gang members from the Head Hunters, Rebel MCs, and associates converged on the Taurima Reserve in Pt England on 5 August for an intended brawl.

Early this morning detectives, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad, executed five search warrants across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says two men were located and taken into custody without incident.

“A 24-year old man from Mount Albert has since been charged with murder, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“The second man, a 26-year-old from Weymouth, has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate, and unlawful possession with a firearm, which Police allege was part of the significant violence at the suburban park on 5 August.”

Both men are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Detective Inspector Baldwin says the Police investigation remains ongoing.

“Police would like to thank the Pt England community for their patience and their support while we have been making enquiries into this incident.

“The Operation Pastel team remains committed to holding further individuals to account,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Police continue to ask anyone with information which may assist the investigation to contact us on 105 quoting the file number 230805/0100 or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

We are also reminding the public Police have set up a secure portal which people can anonymously upload any images and footage. This can be accessed by going to https://pastel.nc3.govt.nz/(link is external)

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers.

