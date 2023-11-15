Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pt England Homicide: Man Charged In Relation To Death Of Charles Pongi

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 11:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Auckland City Police have today charged a man in relation to the death of Charles Pongi in Pt England in August 2023.

A homicide investigation was launched earlier this year following the death of the 32-year-old, who was alleged to have been shot when more than 70 gang members from the Head Hunters, Rebel MCs, and associates converged on the Taurima Reserve in Pt England on 5 August for an intended brawl.

Early this morning detectives, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad, executed five search warrants across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says two men were located and taken into custody without incident.

“A 24-year old man from Mount Albert has since been charged with murder, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“The second man, a 26-year-old from Weymouth, has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate, and unlawful possession with a firearm, which Police allege was part of the significant violence at the suburban park on 5 August.”

Both men are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Detective Inspector Baldwin says the Police investigation remains ongoing.

“Police would like to thank the Pt England community for their patience and their support while we have been making enquiries into this incident.

“The Operation Pastel team remains committed to holding further individuals to account,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Police continue to ask anyone with information which may assist the investigation to contact us on 105 quoting the file number 230805/0100 or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

We are also reminding the public Police have set up a secure portal which people can anonymously upload any images and footage. This can be accessed by going to https://pastel.nc3.govt.nz/(link is external)

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On APEC, Mali And Sleater-Kinney

Sideshows are inevitable when the main event – the coalition talks – is taking place behind closed doors and the usual sources for political news (i.e. the politicians themselves) are staying mum. Everyone has had to make do instead with a beat-up of anxiety over whether Christopher Luxon would make it to the airport in time to attend the APEC leaders meeting in San Francisco. Seeing that the APEC show had started before the first time that Luxon, David Seymour and Winston Peters had managed to get into the same room together, APEC was always going to be a long shot... More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 