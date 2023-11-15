Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dairy Discharge Into Significant Rotorua Stream Leads To Prosecution

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

A Rotorua dairy farm has been convicted and fined $40,000 for an illegal dairy effluent discharge from a travelling irrigator. Chlorofield Limited pleaded guilty to the charge.

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council Regulatory Compliance Manager, Matthew Harrex, says Regional Council was notified about the dairy effluent discharge by a member of the public, who noticed the normally clear stream was a green, brown colour.

Regional Council staff followed up the complaint that afternoon and checked the nearest dairy farm upstream. They discovered that a travelling irrigator had failed and dairy effluent was ponding, before flowing over the land and into the Waitetī Stream.

“Waitetī Stream is culturally important to Ngāti Ngāraranui and regionally significant, supporting a number of freshwater species. It is also a trout breeding habitat and popular swimming spot. Unfortunately, this event has led to approximately 4 to 6 cubic metres of effluent making its way into the stream and, eventually, Lake Rotorua."

“The irrigator’s drag hose came apart at a join after it was incorrectly set up without enough drag hose to complete its run. Fail safe detection equipment would have picked up that the hose was coming apart and prevented the spill by immediately turning off the pump. It’s disappointing they didn’t have this basic infrastructure in place. We can’t emphasise enough the importance of investing in adequate technology to manage these risks,” says Mr Harrex.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Judge Smith says that irrigators constantly fail and it is to be expected.

“The litany of cases before this Court proves that travelling effluent irrigators require not only constant supervision, but a series of fail-safe devices to try to mitigate the effect of any untoward discharge. This irrigator did not have any fail-safe devices at all which I find, frankly, quite outstanding."

“The next feature of this offending is that the environment in which the discharge occurred is particularly sensitive. The stream itself is a trout steam and, therefore, has high values and feeds into Lake Rotorua eventually,” says Judge Smith.

Judge Smith went on to explain that Lake Rotorua has been subject to Government and other interventions to try to reduce the nutrification of the lake.

“That includes a diversion from Lake Rotoiti to avoid the water flowing into that lake and directing exit through the river,” says Judge Smith.

Judge Smith’s starting point for sentence was a $60,000 fine. He allowed discounts for guilty plea, remorse and lack of prior convictions resulting in the final sentence of a $40,000 fine.

For more information on environmental enforcement and to view the sentencing decision, please visit our website boprc.govt.nz/environmental-enforcement

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On APEC, Mali And Sleater-Kinney

Sideshows are inevitable when the main event – the coalition talks – is taking place behind closed doors and the usual sources for political news (i.e. the politicians themselves) are staying mum. Everyone has had to make do instead with a beat-up of anxiety over whether Christopher Luxon would make it to the airport in time to attend the APEC leaders meeting in San Francisco. Seeing that the APEC show had started before the first time that Luxon, David Seymour and Winston Peters had managed to get into the same room together, APEC was always going to be a long shot... More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 