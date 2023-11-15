Body Located, Mohaka, Tairāwhiti

A body has been located north of the Mohaka River mouth in Tairāwhiti.

The body was recovered yesterday. Formal identification is yet to take place, which may take several days.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the

Coroner.

Police would like to thank Ngati Pāhauwera for their support during the operation to recover the body.

A rāhui has been put on the Mohaka beach/river for the next three days.

