We're Rolling Up Our Sleeves To Make Cuba Street Sparkle

After the success of the Courtenay Place clean-up in June, a bit of TLC is now planned for the Cuba Street area ahead of the busy festive season – and everyone’s invited to join in.

On Monday 20 November from 9am-12pm Wellington City Council officers and elected members will be joining local businesses, Pōneke Promise partners and residents to pick-up litter and scrub down buildings and street furniture, supported by Council’s cleaning and graffiti contractors.

While there is a team of street cleaners who service the city daily, over 50 participants helped pick up more than 90kg of litter in this year’s Courtenay Place clean-up, and there was a lot of interest in future events from the public and other businesses.

Mayor Tory Whanau says community clean-ups complement the work of our regular street cleaning team, help build pride and ownership of the inner city as a neighbourhood and make a visible improvement to the street.

“Pōneke has experienced some challenges over the years, but is now experiencing a period of transformation to achieve our vision of a Wellington fit for the future. The Courtenay Place and Cuba Street clean-ups are just a couple of these many projects.

“While Cuba Street is still such a quirky, vibrant and iconic part of our city, known for its heritage, culture, creative scene and hospitality, it deserves some attention as we head into the area’s busiest time of year.”

Victoria McDowall from Fred's Sandwiches and The Ram says they are stoked to be a part of the Cuba Street Clean-Up.

“We love the precinct and we want it to have the respect it deserves. The smallest act of picking up litter translates towards this pride. The businesses and people in this area are what makes Cuba and its surrounds such an attraction. It's our community!”

Council’s Central City Manager Prak Sritharan’s role is to make it easier for businesses and other key central city stakeholders to engage with the Council, and to support Council to engage with businesses on the city’s priorities.

“We’re working with the community to find out what matters to them, and cleanliness continues to be a key priority for local businesses and residents.

“This is a great opportunity to connect with our inner-city community to ensure our streets sparkle for the Christmas season!”

Jobs planned for the Cuba Street Clean-Up, include:

Graffiti removal.

Building exteriors given a polish.

Rubbish picked up from hard to reach places.

Rubbish bins and street furniture scrubbed clean.

The Cuba Street Clean-Up is part of the wider work under the Pōneke Promise, working towards a safe, vibrant and welcoming central city.

What: Cuba Street Clean-Up

Where: Cuba Street playground area

When: Monday 20 November

Time: 9am-12pm

The clean-up will go ahead rain or shine. There are two community clean-up shifts (9.15am-10.30am and 10.45am-12pm), and all equipment will be supplied.

