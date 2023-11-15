Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Congestion Charging Would Deliver Huge Economic Benefit To The Auckland Economy Says The EMA

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 4:18 pm
Press Release: EMA

The Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) says the introduction of congestion charging on the Auckland roading network would deliver significant economic and social benefits and should be progressed with urgency by the incoming government and Auckland Council.

The EMA’s Head of Advocacy, Strategy and Finance Allan McDonald says chronic congestion is costing the Auckland economy more than one billion dollars every year and is impacting the liveability of New Zealand’s largest city.

"Increasing congestion is holding Auckland back. It makes doing business harder, increases travel times for workers, slows the movement of goods and services and results in lost productivity," says McDonald.

"It also impacts where people are willing to live and work, distorting the housing and labour market, and results in increased carbon emissions as vehicles sit idling in traffic.

"We know from work done by the Ministry of Transport that the introduction of congestion charging would have a major impact on congestion in the city, making travelling on Auckland roads similar to driving during the school holidays all year round.

"In Stockholm, the introduction of congestion charging in 2006 resulted in a marked reduction in congestion, reducing the city’s traffic by 22% over the next decade despite the population increasing 10%.

McDonald says that successfully addressing Auckland’s congestion would help support increased economic activity by making it much easier to move around the city during peak times.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"An NZIER report, commissioned by the EMA in 2017, found that decongesting the Auckland network would deliver up to $1.3 billion to the Auckland economy," says McDonald.

"Since that time, we know that congestion has only worsened, meaning the economic benefits would be much greater than was calculated when the report was originally commissioned.

"The roading network is already trying to operate above capacity at peak times, and Aucklanders are experiencing much worse congestion than those living in other comparable cities, such as Adelaide and Brisbane. We are spending too much time sitting in traffic when we could be doing other things.

"We agree with Mayor Brown that congestion charging is a simple and effective solution that has been proven to improve traffic flows during peak times. It needs to be introduced, alongside continued investment in roading infrastructure and improvements in other traffic management measures so that people can move freely around the city 24/7.

"But we also need to invest in improvements to our public transport network, so people have an efficient and cost-effective alternative to using their car during peak times.

"With the population forecast to continue to grow quickly, we need to act now or risk the city grinding to a halt."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On APEC, Mali And Sleater-Kinney

Sideshows are inevitable when the main event – the coalition talks – is taking place behind closed doors and the usual sources for political news (i.e. the politicians themselves) are staying mum. Everyone has had to make do instead with a beat-up of anxiety over whether Christopher Luxon would make it to the airport in time to attend the APEC leaders meeting in San Francisco. Seeing that the APEC show had started before the first time that Luxon, David Seymour and Winston Peters had managed to get into the same room together, APEC was always going to be a long shot... More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 