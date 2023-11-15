Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A Decade of Dedication: Hataitai Community's Exciting Fundraising Journey Begins

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 7:38 pm
Press Release: Hataitai Community Recreation Trust

In the heart of the Hataitai community, a momentous celebration took place on 11 November 2023, marking not only a decade of unwavering dedication but also the exciting next stage of our redevelopment journey: fundraising. The Hataitai Community Recreation Trust, the custodian of the former Bowling Club, has embarked on a new adventure to transform this historic site into a vibrant place for the community.

Ten years ago, the Hataitai Bowling Club was generously gifted to the community, a gesture that ignited the spark of possibility and a place for people to gather. What a gift! For the past decade, a committed group of volunteers have worked to maintain and reimagine this cherished piece of local history. Because of their passion and determination a Wellington City Council grant was secured to set up a strategic partnership with Funding HQ. Together we have developed a comprehensive fundraising plan and now have a clear roadmap of what the Bowling Club can become for Hataitai and its surrounding suburbs.

“This club has been part of the Hataitai Community for over a hundred years, and we want to ensure that it is still servicing the community for a hundred more.” Craig Harbour, President of the Hataitai Bowling Club and Trustee of The Hataitai Community Recreation Trust.

To launch our fundraising project, we hosted a party where we discussed the history of the club and the future plans for it. The event was a vibrant reflection of our community's spirit and unity and featured live music, marquee’s and games on the green. This event wouldn't have been as successful without the support of local cafe Coolsville, contributing delectable catering and the Waitoa Social Club generously supplying their tasty beers. We were also delighted to continue our long partnership with Tommy’s Real Estate, who helped us promote our cause.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey so far including the community, volunteers, and partners for ensuring we reached this milestone.

The redeveloped bowling club will continue to be a place where all our regular classes, markets and events still occur BUT in a more vibrant fit for purpose space. A space that enables us to attract and support a much more diverse range of activities, with a focus on arts and culture. Featuring 3 main spaces, a commercial kitchen and the retention of our sprawling lawn, this place will become a hive for gathering, recreation, learning, creating and connecting.

As we embark on this fundraising journey, we carry with us the spirit of a decade's worth of dedication and the bright hope for a more vibrant, inclusive, and connected Hataitai. To find out more about our redevelopment plans and how you can be a part of this journey, we encourage you to visit our website or reach out and meet us. We would love to share our vision with you and explore the many ways in which you can contribute to retaining and refreshing this amazing gift for future generations.

Hataitai Community Recreation Trust

Website: www.hataitai.org.nz

