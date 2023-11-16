Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga Set To Hold Annual Charity House Auction

Thursday, 16 November 2023, 10:03 am
Press Release: Otago Polytechnic

Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga is preparing to hold its annual Charity House Auction on Saturday 18 November.

The auction of the three-bedroomed, 123sq m home is the culmination of more than nine months work for around 20 Carpentry ākonga.

Adding to the challenge is the fact this year’s build is a new design, Otago Polytechnic Carpentry lecturer Kirsty Currie says.

"We’ve had 20-odd students that we needed to keep involved at all stages, and it’s been a good learning process.

"They are a great bunch, and they’ve really taken ownership of the project."

Kirsty says the Charity House project has provided ākonga with an opportunity to learn a range of new skills, which will help prepare them well for future careers in the construction sector.

"They build a house from literally nothing. They are required to do many different tasks - in so many different ways - so the students learn what’s best for them."

Over the past 17 years, more than $1.5 million has been donated to Otago community charities -thanks to funds raised from Charity House, a project made possible through the generosity of the many sponsors who donate time and materials.

"We are proud to play our part in a longstanding relationship that provides benefits to many others in our community," says Chris Williamson, Executive Director, Otago Polytechnic.

"The Charity House project exemplifies the applied learning approach that Otago Polytechnic provides, highlighting the skills and work ethic of all the many ākonga, along with the passion and commitment of our kaimahi."

In 2022, Otago Polytechnic donated $110,000 to the Catalytic Foundation from the sale of Charity House. These proceeds go into a community fund, to which other organisations and individuals also contribute.

