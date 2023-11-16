Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Justified In Using Sponge Rounds In Self-defence During Arrest In Invercargill

Thursday, 16 November 2023, 10:33 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer was justified in shooting a man twice with a sponge round.

On 18 July 2022 the Armed Offender Squad (AOS) carried out an operation to arrest and search the property of a man, after Police had intercepted a package containing Class A drugs.

When the AOS entered the man’s address, he fled on foot to the rear of the property, pursued by Police. The man jumped into a hole in the ground and had his back turned to Police. Police instructed the man to show his hands, but he did not comply with their instructions. Officers saw the man move his elbows as if he was bending something in half. This caused the officers to perceive that the man was breaking and loading a shotgun. An officer fired a sponge round which struck the man on his back. The man fell over in the hole and Police again called to him to show his hands. The man did not comply, and the officer fired a second sponge round which also struck the man’s back. The man then complied and was taken into custody. The Authority concluded that the officer was justified in shooting the man on both occasions in defence of himself and his colleagues.

The man sustained cartilage fractures to three of his ribs and alleged that AOS officers assaulted him after he had been handcuffed. The officers denied using any other force on the man. The medical evidence was not consistent with the man’s account of the assault. We concluded these injuries were probably sustained when he fell over in the hole.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Authority Chair, Judge Kenneth Johnston KC, said: “Although Officer A held a mistaken belief, we accept that it was a reasonable perception of the situation and genuinely held. The man was a high-risk offender with a history of firearms convictions; most relevantly, the unlawful possession and reckless discharge of firearms. Officer A’s stated belief was also held by another officer, and the Taser footage corroborates that the man’s movements could reasonably be interpreted in this way.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Independent Police Conduct Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dr Bryce Edwards: Lobbyists Helping & Influencing The New National Government

New Zealand’s corporate lobbyists are currently carrying out major manoeuvres in order to ensure they are in the best possible position to influence the new Christopher Luxon-led government. Despite some of these moves being blatantly outrageous, there are no serious rules to regulate any of this. More


Gordon Campbell: On APEC, Mali, & Sleater-Kinney

Sideshows are inevitable when the main event (the coalition talks) is taking place behind closed doors and the usual sources for political news (the politicians themselves) are staying mum. Everyone has had to make do instead with a beat-up of anxiety over whether Luxon would make it to the airport in time to attend the APEC meeting in San Francisco. Seeing that the APEC show had started before the first time that Luxon, Seymour, and Peters managed to get into the same room together, this was always going to be a long shot. More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 