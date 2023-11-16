Queen Street homicide: Alleged offender hands himself in

A man sought in connection with the ongoing Queen Street homicide investigation in August will appear in court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, Auckland City CIB, says the 24-year-old man previously sought by Police handed himself in at Auckland Central Police station this morning, following a shooting on the evening of 3 August 2023.

“He is expected to appear on murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charges in the Auckland District Court today.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says Police thank the wider community for sharing our appeal as part of this investigation.

“I would also like to highlight the work of the Auckland City CIB who have been investigating this matter for the past 15 weeks.”

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and we cannot rule out further charges being laid.



