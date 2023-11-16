Witnesses Sought To Fatal Crash In Whakapara, Northland

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred last Tuesday 7 November 2023 on Russell Road, Whakapara, near Whangārei.

The crash at around 10.50am involved a red and black-coloured Kawasaki motorcycle and a silver-coloured Honda accord sedan.

Sadly the 44-year-old motorcycle rider died at the scene.

Police would like any witnesses of the crash, or driving prior to the crash, or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.

Police ask witnesses or any persons with information to call our free 105 phone number quoting the file number 231107/1482 and provide details about what they have seen or heard.

