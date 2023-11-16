Motorists Urged To Avoid Papakura And Takanini Area

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is strongly urging motorists to avoid the Papakura and Takanini area, due to a serious crash on State Highway 1 (SH1) northbound.

Due to the complexity of the crash and the recovery of the vehicles, all northbound lanes are expected to remain closed for the next few hours.

There is significant congestion so please delay any travel in the area if you can otherwise expect lengthy delays.

To keep updated please visit the Waka Kotahi Journey planner.

