Fatal Police Shooting In Wainuiomata

A man has died after being shot by Police in Wainuiomata this afternoon.

Police were called to a suspected family harm incident outside a property on Coast Road about 11.45am.

On arrival, a man behaving in an agitated manner was seen holding a weapon to a woman’s neck.

Cordons were put in place while Police staff negotiated with him.

The man continued threatening harm to the woman and at about 1pm Police shot the man once.

Medical assistance was provided immediately however he died at the scene.

The woman involved was not injured.

Police will be providing support as she is understandably shaken by what has occurred.

At this time Police will not be releasing the man’s name or age.

Our thoughts are with his family at this extremely difficult time.

Cordons will remain outside the property on Coast Road for some time, with a scene examination underway.

We understand that fatal Police incidents are frightening events, and the local community will be shaken also.

There will be a large Police presence in the area to provide reassurance.

A fatal shooting is an outcome nobody wants and will have significant long-lasting impacts on the officers involved and their families.

Those staff who attended are being supported by Police wellness services and their colleagues.

Several investigations are now underway, including a Police Critical Incident Investigation.

The matter has also been referred to the IPCA.

This incident is not related to a fatal crash in nearby Naenae earlier today.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

